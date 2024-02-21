READ THE POLICE REPORT: Former Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Found Dead Hours After Final Text to Mother
Former adult film star Kagney Linn Karter's tragic death was called in by her heartbroken mother "who was crying and visibly distraught" when cops arrived on the scene, according to the police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Cuyahoga County officials determined that Karter died by suicide last week after arriving to her Ohio residence.
Per the report, Tina stated that she last corresponded with her daughter over text at 2:24 PM, just hours before she was pronounced dead at 5:30 PM on Feb. 15.
While speaking with officers on the scene, Tina made note about her daughter "having trouble getting her medication right."
Cops found Karter "laying on her bed face up with a shotgun laying over her chest," per the report. "It was immediately apparent that Kagney was deceased due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to her head."
There was damage observed to the bedroom ceiling above Karter "which was consistent with a shotgun projectile striking the ceiling after being fired by Kagney at an upward angle from the bed."
"Officers were unable to find the shotgun projectile as it appeared to have entered an [inaccessible] crawl space on the second floor of the residence," the report stated.
Karter's cell phone, shotgun and suicide note were collected.
As loved ones mourn her shocking passing, Karter's friends revealed in a GoFundMe launched this week to cover memorial costs that she left behind Los Angeles in 2019 and opened a pole dancing studio of her own in Akron called Alchemy Pole Fitness after relocating to Ohio.
Karter formed friendships and chased after her goals after making a name for herself in the porn industry, but still "struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by," they shared.
"She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could," her friends added. "As cold as the world could be, Kagney brought with her a light. On her good days, when she was most herself, she could warm up a room with her radiant smile, get others laughing in no time at all."
Nearly $19k has been raised out of an $8k goal and the fundraiser stated that Tina plans to give the additional funds to a local animal rescue charity in honor of her daughter.