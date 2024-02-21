READ THE POLICE REPORT: Former Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Found Dead Hours After Final Text to Mother

Per the report, Tina stated that she last corresponded with her daughter over text at 2:24 PM, just hours before she was pronounced dead at 5:30 PM on Feb. 15.

While speaking with officers on the scene, Tina made note about her daughter "having trouble getting her medication right."

Cops found Karter "laying on her bed face up with a shotgun laying over her chest," per the report. "It was immediately apparent that Kagney was deceased due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to her head."