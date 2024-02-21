REVEALED: Former Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Feuded With Chris Brown Years Before Her Tragic Death
Former adult performer Kagney Linn Karter got into a tiff with singer Chris Brown years before her death, berating the R&B artist and claiming he paid her $2,500 to be an escort.
Karter alleged that Brown believed their reported escort arrangement included sex, and when she refused, he allegedly bullied her online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It was reported by TMZ in 2015 that she had posted a photo of his genitals on the platform as their social media spat reached a boiling point. "I can slap b------ now with chris browns d--- on my timeline all day say some SLICK S--- --pulls out CBs d--- WHAP," she wrote in one of her posts.
That X-rated snap and those tweets are now long gone and it was claimed at the time that Brown's legal team got her Twitter account suspended.
"Chris has never met her or had any contact with her," a source close to the Under the Influence hitmaker previously told The Mirror.
"The story keeps changing. First, it was that he tried to hire her and she said no, so he harassed her on social media," they said. "It's all rubbish."
Brown has not yet addressed the resurfaced reports about their past feud.
Karter tragically died last Thursday, years after relocating from Los Angeles to Ohio and opening a pole dancing studio of her own in Akron.
The former adult entertainer was found dead at age 36 and has since been determined to have died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the mouth.
Karter sadly took her own life in her home, according to a GoFundMe account launched by her friends to help cover memorial costs after her sudden passing.
Her pals, who own two fitness studios in the Northeast Ohio area, said that Karter "struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by" but always tried to remain strong and optimistic.
"We were first-hand witnesses to Kagney's spirit," they shared. "And as much as we have all cried for her, we know she would have cried for us tenfold. That was just who Kagney was. She loved deeply. And, because of that, she will be missed just as deeply."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
More than $17,000 has been raised for her family, far surpassing the $8k goal. Any leftover funds will be given to a local animal rescue charity.