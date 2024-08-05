Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Police Release Surveillance Photos of Suspects in ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor's Killing

Image of LAPD release, Johnny Wactor
Source: LAPD

Los Angeles Police have released surveillance images of the suspects involved in the killing of 'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor.

By:

Aug. 5 2024, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Los Angeles Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in the killing of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor in May.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the images also show a vehicle, possibly stolen, in which one to three possible suspects are believed to have used to flee the scene. Police described the vehicle as a 2018, black 4-door Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior.

Article continues below advertisement
Surveillance photos Johnny Wactor killing
Source: LAPD

Surveillance photos show suspects in the Johnny Wactor killing on May 25, 2024. One has a tattoo on his check and above his eye.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wactor, 37, who played Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera, was killed around 3:20 a.m. on May 25 after leaving his shift at the bar he worked at in Downtown L.A.

He was with his coworker, Anita Joy, at the time, who took to Instagram following the shooting to share what happened.

She posted: “Everything happened in an instant, I've come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you're scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely, but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone.”

Joy added they “cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed. Wactor's co-worker shared he “kept his cool,” told the men it was his car, and asked them to leave.

“Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted ‘Hunny you ok?!’ And he only responded ‘Nope! Shot!’”

Article continues below advertisement
Johnny Wactor
Source: LAPD, @johnnywactor/Instagram

Johnny Wactor was shot after leaving his shift at a bar in Downtown Los Angeles around 3:20 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement

Joy revealed she pushed her legs under him and tried to hold his body up as she screamed for help. She said one of the security guards from their work ran to them and called 911.

“We tied my denim jacket around him to stop the bleeding and Bryan proceeded to try CPR on him."

Joy made it clear that Wactor fought to stay alive, adding they made every effort to help, but “it was too close range” and “too extreme of a wound”. His co-worker said she's “utterly heartbroken” and “so very angry”.

“My only peace is that I was with him, and this didn't happen to him alone — my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice.”

MORE ON:
Celebrity deaths
Article continues below advertisement
Surveillance footage of car
Source: LAPD

Police believe that the suspects escape in what is likely a stolen black 4-door 2018 Infiniti Q.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com broke the story that the coroner's report revealed Wactor died from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. No other significant injuries were listed.

Never miss a story sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

In a community release with the surveillance photos, the LAPD also stated that one suspect has a tattoo above their left eye and left cheek. They are still seeking the public’s help in locating the suspects.

Meanwhile, Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, filed a petition in Los Angeles on June 28, asking a judge to appoint her the executor of his estate while authorities continue to search for her son's killers.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.