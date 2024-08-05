Police Release Surveillance Photos of Suspects in ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor's Killing

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wactor, 37, who played Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera, was killed around 3:20 a.m. on May 25 after leaving his shift at the bar he worked at in Downtown L.A.

He was with his coworker, Anita Joy, at the time, who took to Instagram following the shooting to share what happened.

She posted: “Everything happened in an instant, I've come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you're scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely, but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone.”

Joy added they “cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed. Wactor's co-worker shared he “kept his cool,” told the men it was his car, and asked them to leave.

“Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted ‘Hunny you ok?!’ And he only responded ‘Nope! Shot!’”