Police Release Surveillance Photos of Suspects in ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor's Killing
The Los Angeles Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in the killing of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor in May.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the images also show a vehicle, possibly stolen, in which one to three possible suspects are believed to have used to flee the scene. Police described the vehicle as a 2018, black 4-door Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wactor, 37, who played Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera, was killed around 3:20 a.m. on May 25 after leaving his shift at the bar he worked at in Downtown L.A.
He was with his coworker, Anita Joy, at the time, who took to Instagram following the shooting to share what happened.
She posted: “Everything happened in an instant, I've come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you're scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely, but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone.”
Joy added they “cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed. Wactor's co-worker shared he “kept his cool,” told the men it was his car, and asked them to leave.
“Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted ‘Hunny you ok?!’ And he only responded ‘Nope! Shot!’”
Joy revealed she pushed her legs under him and tried to hold his body up as she screamed for help. She said one of the security guards from their work ran to them and called 911.
“We tied my denim jacket around him to stop the bleeding and Bryan proceeded to try CPR on him."
Joy made it clear that Wactor fought to stay alive, adding they made every effort to help, but “it was too close range” and “too extreme of a wound”. His co-worker said she's “utterly heartbroken” and “so very angry”.
“My only peace is that I was with him, and this didn't happen to him alone — my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice.”
RadarOnline.com broke the story that the coroner's report revealed Wactor died from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. No other significant injuries were listed.
In a community release with the surveillance photos, the LAPD also stated that one suspect has a tattoo above their left eye and left cheek. They are still seeking the public’s help in locating the suspects.
Meanwhile, Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, filed a petition in Los Angeles on June 28, asking a judge to appoint her the executor of his estate while authorities continue to search for her son's killers.
