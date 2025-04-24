EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan, 71, and Wife Keely Said to Be 'Cooing Like Honeymooners Again' After Drastic Marriage Tweak
Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith have been together over three decades, but RadarOnline.com can reveal they're cooing like honeymooners again now that she's shed 100 pounds and looks and feels fantastic and super sexy.
The 71-year-old actor and his 61-year-old philanthropist wife put their love and her incredibly slimmed-down bod on display at the New York City premiere of his new Paramount + series MobLand.
"They always had the hots for each other, but the temperature in the room has spiked thanks to her amazing weight loss," shared an insider. "Keely has more energy than she's had in years, and Pierce is reaping the benefits.
"You can tell by the way they look at each other that the passion is very strong. You'd think they were teenagers in love."
Indeed, the former movie spy is acting like a 16-year-old who "can't keep his hands off her, and she loves it," said the insider. "Their PDA gets a lot of eye-rolls among their friends, who tell them to get a room.
"You'd never believe they've been together for 31 years."
While Pierce plays a womanizing gangster in MobLand, "he's always been a one-woman man in real life the sun rises and sets for him with Keely."
The former Remington Steele hunk met then-journalist Smith at a 1994 party in Cabo San Lucas.
"I found a great woman," he gushed. "Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."
The couple shares sons Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24.
Pierce had a late daughter, Charlotte, and sons Christopher, 52, and Sean, 41, with deceased first wife Cassandra Harris.
He and Keely will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary on August 4 and "will do something special, of course," added the source. "But every day is a celebration for these two lovebirds."