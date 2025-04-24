Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Pierce Brosnan
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan, 71, and Wife Keely Said to Be 'Cooing Like Honeymooners Again' After Drastic Marriage Tweak

Photo of Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely
Source: MEGA

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely are cooing like honeymooners again after a drastic marriage tweak.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 24 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith have been together over three decades, but RadarOnline.com can reveal they're cooing like honeymooners again now that she's shed 100 pounds and looks and feels fantastic and super sexy.

The 71-year-old actor and his 61-year-old philanthropist wife put their love and her incredibly slimmed-down bod on display at the New York City premiere of his new Paramount + series MobLand.

Article continues below advertisement
pierce brosnan keely cooing like honeymooners marriage tweak
Source: MEGA

'MobLand' star Pierce Brosnan can't stop gushing over Keely Shaye Smith's stunning transformation.

Article continues below advertisement

"They always had the hots for each other, but the temperature in the room has spiked thanks to her amazing weight loss," shared an insider. "Keely has more energy than she's had in years, and Pierce is reaping the benefits.

"You can tell by the way they look at each other that the passion is very strong. You'd think they were teenagers in love."

Indeed, the former movie spy is acting like a 16-year-old who "can't keep his hands off her, and she loves it," said the insider. "Their PDA gets a lot of eye-rolls among their friends, who tell them to get a room.

"You'd never believe they've been together for 31 years."

Article continues below advertisement
pierce brosnan keely cooing like honeymooners marriage tweak
Source: MEGA

Smith's 100-pound weight loss has Brosnan acting lovestruck again.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal

EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston is 'Hooking Up For Real' With Pedro Pascal – But Lovebirds Are 'Free to See Other People'

Photo of Christina Aguilera

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Aguilera FINALLY Agrees to Wed Fiancé Matthew Rutler After an Epic 10-Year Engagement Wait

While Pierce plays a womanizing gangster in MobLand, "he's always been a one-woman man in real life the sun rises and sets for him with Keely."

The former Remington Steele hunk met then-journalist Smith at a 1994 party in Cabo San Lucas.

"I found a great woman," he gushed. "Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

The couple shares sons Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24.

Pierce had a late daughter, Charlotte, and sons Christopher, 52, and Sean, 41, with deceased first wife Cassandra Harris.

He and Keely will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary on August 4 and "will do something special, of course," added the source. "But every day is a celebration for these two lovebirds."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.