Bond Star Pierce Brosnan Brands Aussie Affair Claims 'A Lie' After Marriage Was Rocked By Down Under Affair Allegations

Rumors began when the mystery woman called in to Nova FM's Late Drive with Ben, Liam & Belle and alleged she had a fling with the James Bond star over three decades ago.

She charged: "I've actually done more than just touch a Bond. I've actually slept with a Bond!"

Claire went on to claim she met Brosnan when they were working on the same film decades ago.

The mystery woman further claimed the affair "was for the duration of the film," and "it was kind of a little bit controversial" because he "might have been seeing his current wife at the beginning."

When the radio host asked the woman to "cough once" if she was referring to Brosnan, she let out a quick cough, prompting the DJ to exclaim: "We have lift off! What a call."