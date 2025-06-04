Bond Star Pierce Brosnan Brands Aussie Affair Claims 'A Lie' After Marriage Was Rocked By Down Under Affair Allegations
007 icon Pierce Brosnan has come out in defense of his marriage after an Australian woman called into a local radio station and claimed she had an affair with the actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brosnan, 72, claimed the woman, who went by "Claire," was lying as he insisted he's been faithful to his wife, Keely Shaye Smith.
Radio Rumors
Rumors began when the mystery woman called in to Nova FM's Late Drive with Ben, Liam & Belle and alleged she had a fling with the James Bond star over three decades ago.
She charged: "I've actually done more than just touch a Bond. I've actually slept with a Bond!"
Claire went on to claim she met Brosnan when they were working on the same film decades ago.
The mystery woman further claimed the affair "was for the duration of the film," and "it was kind of a little bit controversial" because he "might have been seeing his current wife at the beginning."
When the radio host asked the woman to "cough once" if she was referring to Brosnan, she let out a quick cough, prompting the DJ to exclaim: "We have lift off! What a call."
Brosnan met Smith in Mexico in 1994 when she was working as a journalist. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and share sons Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24, together.
After being hit with cheating allegations, an insider claimed Brosnan's wife is "worried."
They said: "She's worried, naturally – anyone would be. But Pierce has shown her the timeline just doesn't add up, and thankfully, he's been able to put Keely's mind at ease."
Brosnan 'Fuming'
The source went on to explain Smith was with Brosnan during his trip to Australia to promote Golden Eye in 1995, the same year Claire alleged the fling took place.
While Brosnan has the "timeline" on his side, the source added: "But it doesn't make it any more fun. Pierce is fuming – he's always been so protective of Keely.
"It's not the first time someone's used Pierce's name for attention. But when it involves Keely, it cuts deep.
"He worships Keely. She's his rock and he is sometimes a little too ready to take his gloves off when it comes to protecting her."
Ignore and Move On
While Brosnan is said to be rocked by the allegations, the insider said his wife is content to ignore them and move on.
The source explained: "They have so much to look forward to, and any tired old claims of his activities when they barely knew each other have no impact on who they are now.
"As far as Keely is concerned, this won't shake them – their love remains the Hollywood gold standard."