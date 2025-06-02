James Bond Star Pierce Brosnan Fighting Fling Claims After He's Rocked By Allegations of Affair Down Under
Pierce Brosnan has been left shaken by allegations he had a secret affair 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
Now the former James Bond is stirring up trouble for any of his haters.
A woman named Claire told a radio show in Australia that she slept with the actor three decades ago – when he had just started dating now-wife Keely Shaye Smith.
While Claire refused to reveal certain details about her accusation, the woman claimed her fling with the now 72-year-old actor occurred in 1995, on the set of the movie The Disappearance of Kevin Johnson.
Insiders close to the Thomas Crown Affair star say he'd like to make Claire and her claims disappear.
"Pierce is furious about this," the source confided. "He’s ferocious when it comes to shielding Keely from the endless stream of trolls and gossip."
Pierce Fires Back
The former Remington Steele hunk met then-journalist Smith at a 1994 party in Cabo San Lucas. They married in 2021, and share sons Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24.
A source close to the couple said Brosnan is furious about Claire coming out of the woodwork, and feels it's his job to shield Smith from online trolls and gossip.
"They’ve gone through so much and will never stop fighting for each other," the insider said. "Keeley’s made all his dreams come true. She deserves nothing but praise and admiration, but there have been times when it’s been anything but – especially after all the cruel jibes about those bombshell curves he completely worships."
Defending Her Honor
In 2022, the couple's 21st wedding celebration was overshadowed when a cruel post about Smith's weight went viral on Facebook, comparing her figure to her wedding day.
Brosnan couldn't stay silent and sent a message to those criticizing his wife.
He said: "I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. In the past, I truly loved her person, not only for her beauty, and now I'm loving her even more that she is my children's mother.
"And I'm very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."
True Love
Smith has since taken on a whole new health routine, and has dropped a reported 100 pounds. Yet she and her husband are still forced to deal with critics.
The insider said they've been able to do it before, and are able to do it now.
"It’s not the first time people have used Pierce to have their 5 minutes of fame," the source confided. "But when Keely is involved, it breaks his heart.
"Nothing is more important to him than his marriage They’ve been rocked by cheating claims before and this won’t be the last. Pierce is considering his legal options But Keely just wants to move on."
Indeed, the two are set to celebrate their 24th anniversary in August, and the insider said the super spy is set to sweep Smith off her feet.
According to the mole, Brosnan is "planning to surprise her with an extra special romantic getaway."