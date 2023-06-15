'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Phaedra Parks' Ex-husband Apollo Still Owes $1.9 Million in Restitution to Fraud Victims, Court Docs Reveal

The federal government still thinks the hunky ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks may pose a ‘concrete danger’ to the public and should remain under court-ordered probation, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Apollo Nida is pleading with a federal judge to terminate his 5-year probation early, but prosecutors are opposing the request because he still owes “the vast majority of the $1.9 million in restitution” to the victims of his wire fraud scheme that landed him in prison, according to court documents.

The feds admit they are leery of the $120,000 cash payments Nida made thus far to pay off the fine.