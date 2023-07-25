PGA Cheating Scandal Explodes: Tour Pro Confesses He Changed Scorecard to Erase 2 Strokes After Rivals Caught Him Red-Handed
A shocking confession rocked the professional golf world.
At a PGA Tour Canada developmental event last week, Justin Doeden admitted to changing his scorecard after it had been reviewed and signed by officials, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Doeden, 28, confessed to lowering his scorecard at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open last week after other players and tour professionals noticed discrepancies on the 28-year-old's card that misaligned with his on-course performance.
The scandal was brought to the public after Monday Q Info reporter Ryan French spoke to athletes who played against Doeden and noted the differences between his final score and what they witnessed on the course.
When concerns were raised, officials reexamined Doeden's card and noticed a subtle but impactful change. The 18th hole's score listed on the Minnesota native's card had been reduced from 7 strokes to 5.
This discrepancy additionally aligned with information that Doeden's pairing partner gave officials.
Golfers are responsible for not only keeping track of their personal scores during each round, but also the athletes that they're paired with. After each round, players review and sign each other's score cards. This process aimed to ensure accuracy and uphold the integrity of the game.
Doeden's partner told officials that after he reviewed and signed his pairing mate's card, Doeden asked for his card back for a final review. It was believed that in that moment, Doeden gave himself a dishonest advantage.
On Monday, the Minnesota golfer addressed the accusations on Twitter.
"I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date," Doeden wrote in his Twitter post.
"I cheated in golf. This is not who I am," the tweet continued. "I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down."
"I pray for your forgiveness," the PGA athlete added as he noted the bible verse "John 1:9," which discussed the act of confessing one's sins.
Doeden's confession was the latest scandal to rock the PGA since the tour announced in June that it would be combining forces with the controversial LIV Golf tour.
The announcement was a stark contrast from prior statements against the Saudi-backed tour from PGA officials — and star athletes like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who were inadvertently made the faces of the PGA in light of LIV's 2021 formation.
Players expressed outrage and disgust at PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan for agreeing to the deal, as well as how it was handled. Many PGA cardholders claimed they found out about the merger on social media.