A shocking confession rocked the professional golf world.

At a PGA Tour Canada developmental event last week, Justin Doeden admitted to changing his scorecard after it had been reviewed and signed by officials, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Doeden, 28, confessed to lowering his scorecard at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open last week after other players and tour professionals noticed discrepancies on the 28-year-old's card that misaligned with his on-course performance.