Petra Eccelstone’s Ex-Husband Fears For Their Children Due To Her Father’s Friendship With Putin

James accuses Petra of not cooperating with him on talking to his offspring or working out dates for visits. He claims to have had to reach out to her father Bernie “to assist in obtaining further information about his children.”

In his declaration, James admits his life started to fall apart in 2016 after his brother passed away. He says he started to self-medicate by using cocaine.

James says Petra was supporting him at first but then filed for divorce. He says, “[Petra] and her family began targeting all our mutual friends and my own friends in a campaign in the press and social media in order to ostracizes and slander me. Numerous negative statements were made about me in the press.”