The visit, initially revealed through Venezuelan state television, resulted in a new military cooperation agreement between Washington and Caracas.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing backlash from critics after making an unannounced trip to Venezuela without the Pentagon publicly disclosing his travel plans, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hegseth is in Venezuela - but the Pentagon refused to confirm or give out any information about his trip. I’ve never seen anything like this before. https://t.co/Lc3Tur8wLi

Hegseth and the Pentagon received criticism for not reporting the trip.

Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe publicly questioned the department's handling of the visit after learning that Hegseth was meeting with Venezuelan officials on Wednesday, November 18.

"Yes, Secretary Hegseth is in Venezuela right now," Lamothe wrote on X. "No, the Pentagon is not acknowledging it at the moment."

Wall Street Journal national security reporter Lara Seligman expressed similar frustration with the department's refusal to provide information.

"Hegseth is in Venezuela, but the Pentagon refused to confirm or give out any information about his trip. I've never seen anything like this before," a baffled Seligman wrote.

Former Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath also raged over the lack of transparency and asked, "Why are we learning about new U.S. military agreements with Venezuela's authoritarian government from Venezuelan state television?"