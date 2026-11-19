Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Faces Backlash Over 'Lack of Transparency' as Defense Sec.'s Trip to Venezuela Goes Unreported
Nov. 18 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing backlash from critics after making an unannounced trip to Venezuela without the Pentagon publicly disclosing his travel plans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The visit, initially revealed through Venezuelan state television, resulted in a new military cooperation agreement between Washington and Caracas.
Pentagon's Silence on Pete Hegseth's Trip
Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe publicly questioned the department's handling of the visit after learning that Hegseth was meeting with Venezuelan officials on Wednesday, November 18.
"Yes, Secretary Hegseth is in Venezuela right now," Lamothe wrote on X. "No, the Pentagon is not acknowledging it at the moment."
Wall Street Journal national security reporter Lara Seligman expressed similar frustration with the department's refusal to provide information.
"Hegseth is in Venezuela, but the Pentagon refused to confirm or give out any information about his trip. I've never seen anything like this before," a baffled Seligman wrote.
Former Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath also raged over the lack of transparency and asked, "Why are we learning about new U.S. military agreements with Venezuela's authoritarian government from Venezuelan state television?"
Military Agreement With Venezuela
During his visit to Caracas, Hegseth met with acting President Delcy Rodríguez at the Miraflores presidential palace before announcing a new defense partnership.
"I'm proud to announce that the United States and Venezuela have signed a historic agreement that reestablishes a renewed military partnership," Hegseth said.
The agreement includes joint military training, intelligence sharing and expanded defense capabilities.
"We spent some time talking about the long history of our countries, so in many ways we see this as a reestablishment of our defense partnership and the opportunity to work together between our two great militaries," the former Fox News personality said.
Hegseth also praised the January U.S. military operation that captured Nicolas Maduro, declaring that Venezuela "has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner."
Previous Criticism Over Press Access
The unannounced trip follows more than a year of disputes between Hegseth and journalists covering the Defense Department.
In September 2025, the Pentagon introduced new reporting restrictions requiring journalists to acknowledge rules governing the solicitation and publication of information not officially authorized for release.
Major news organizations, including Fox News, CNN, NBC News and The Associated Press, rejected the requirements.
A joint statement from several broadcasters warned that the restrictions "would restrict journalists' ability to keep the nation and the world informed of important national security issues."
U.S. Capture of Nicolas Maduro
Hegseth's visit marks another step in the Trump administration's expanding involvement in Venezuela following the military operation that captured Maduro.
Rodríguez, who served as Maduro's vice president, assumed power after his removal. Her court-authorized term expired in July, but she is still the country's acting president without a date established for new elections.