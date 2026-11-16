Pete Hegseth's Wife Jennifer Accused of Stage-Managing Defense Secretary Behind the Scenes at Pentagon: 'It's Bonkers'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
A former Pentagon spokesman has claimed Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Rauchet, "stage-managed" her husband during his Senate hearings and his first few months as Secretary of War, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
John Ullyot volunteered to serve as the department's voice for the first two months of Hegseth's tenure and alleged that Rauchet micromanaged her hubby's image the way she did when she was his producer at Fox News.
Pete Hegseth's Wife Was 'Very Involved' in His Career
"She's very involved because she was his producer and sort of stage-managing him. And I saw that directly when I went into the Pentagon, and it's just gone to work since then," Ullyot told host Joanna Coles on the Sunday, November 15, episode of The Daily Beast Podcast.
"It's bonkers," he added.
The former Department of War spokesman claimed Hegseth was already appearance-focused when he became Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Pentagon.
"That's why he'll have those pocket squares and wear this sort of light blue suit with the flag pocket squares. And he's very image-conscious. He's very focused on his image," Ullyot shared.
Pete Hegseth's Wife Allegedly 'Helped Him' With His Persona
Ullyott noted that Hegseth's focus likely contributed to him rising to a hosting position at Fox & Friends Weekends before landing the coveted secretary position in Trump's second-term cabinet.
"That probably helped him move up the ranks, or move from being a correspondent to then becoming a weekend morning show co-host," he noted. "So I think that being very image-conscious and putting out this persona, and that's very stage-managed, I think he was already leaning in that direction. Then his wife is helping him with that."
Hegseth and Rauchet met while working together at Fox News in 2014 and later embarked on an affair while he was still married to his second wife, Samantha Deering. Hegseth and Deering divorced in August 2017, the same month he and Rauchet welcomed their daughter, Gwendolyn Hope. The couple tied the knot in August 2019, making Rauchet Hegseth's third wife.
Pete Hegseth's Wife Allegedly Pushed for Pentagon Makeup Studio
Ullyot went on to dish about how Rauchet and her best friend, a former Fox News colleague, were behind the push to have a makeup studio installed in the Pentagon for Hegseth, noting: "No defense secretary had ever done that. But that shows how image-conscious he was."
The current political consultant said he turned down at least three repeated requests from Rauchet to get Hegseth a makeup studio, but Ullyot wouldn't budge.
After his resignation in April 2025, Rauchet finally got her way.
"Then, when I left, one of the first things they did was install this makeup studio," he confessed. "Pete Hegseth has used that briefing room less than probably any secretary in history because he, in fact, has a very adversarial approach with the press."
'It's a Charade'
"It's a charade. But Mrs. Hegseth was clearly, in terms of stage-managing him, I'm sure that she talked with him and said, 'We need to get you a makeup studio,'" Ullyot told Coles.
"So, I thought it was just, as you say, I think it's bonkers," he continued. "And it's completely contradictory to his message of lethality."