Ullyott noted that Hegseth's focus likely contributed to him rising to a hosting position at Fox & Friends Weekends before landing the coveted secretary position in Trump's second-term cabinet.

"That probably helped him move up the ranks, or move from being a correspondent to then becoming a weekend morning show co-host," he noted. "So I think that being very image-conscious and putting out this persona, and that's very stage-managed, I think he was already leaning in that direction. Then his wife is helping him with that."

Hegseth and Rauchet met while working together at Fox News in 2014 and later embarked on an affair while he was still married to his second wife, Samantha Deering. Hegseth and Deering divorced in August 2017, the same month he and Rauchet welcomed their daughter, Gwendolyn Hope. The couple tied the knot in August 2019, making Rauchet Hegseth's third wife.