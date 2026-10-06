EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Fails to Kill Lawsuit From Fired 'Stars and Stripes' Watchdog — Judge Warns First Amendment Could Become a 'Hollow Promise'

Less than two weeks later, on April 21, Smith received notice that she was being terminated effective April 28. She sued in June, alleging she was fired in retaliation for constitutionally protected speech.

Smith later sought an injunction that would have reinstated her as ombudsman through the scheduled end of her term in December. Mehta denied that request, finding Smith had not demonstrated at this stage that she was likely to succeed on the merits of her retaliation claim.

The judge concluded the April column appeared to have been written as part of Smith's official duties as ombudsman rather than in her capacity as a private citizen. But the court stopped short of throwing out her lawsuit, and raised a significant question about what the Pentagon's position could mean for journalists employed by the government.