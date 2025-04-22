Your tip
Pamela Anderson In Shock New Career Move After Oscars 'Snub' As Baywatch Star Continues to Overhaul Image

Photo of Pamela Anderson
Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson has made a career switch after missing out on her first ever Oscar for her role in 'The Last Showgirl.'

April 22 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Pamela Anderson has made a shock career switch following her controversial Oscars snub.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star, 57, will be treading the boards by starring in a classic play.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The former 'Baywatch' star is returning to the stage to star in the revival of legendary playwright Tennessee Williams' drama 'Camino Real.'

She’s joining the cast of a revival of the legendary playwright Tennessee Williams' drama Camino Real, which will be held at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Anderson will feature alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez, best known for his role in the true-crime limited series Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story.

Although the play takes place in just one location, the show will feature an ensemble cast of 15 actors, and the theatre and opera director Dustin Wills will be helming the production.

It’s the former Playboy pin-up's first theatre role for three years, when she played Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Anderson was known for her wild romances with rockers Kid Rock (pictured) and Tommy Lee.

Anderson won critical acclaim for her lead role in Gia Coppola's movie The Last Showgirl.

The movie notched her Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and earned her the best reviews of her career.

However, she missed out on an Oscar nomination, despite calls for her to be recognized, which reportedly left the star frustrated.

The actress has spent the last few years overhauling her look, which has included binning makeup, to move away from her "blonde bombshell" image.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Anderson landed Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her role in 'The Last Showgirl.'

Speaking earlier this year, she said: "Being part of pop culture is a blessing and it's a little bit of a curse if you want to convince people you can do other things.

"I think I just started really walking my talk. I didn't want to be that cartoon character I'd been walking around like.

I thought, 'How do people look at me any differently? I mean, this is what I'm presenting to the world.'"

In the The Last Showgirl, Anderson plays the lead role of Shelly, and she was so desperate to prove herself as a serious actress that she knew she had nothing to lose and everything to gain by giving the part her all.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Anderson has overhauled her image in recent years, which has included her binning makeup.

She added in another interview: "I am pretty fearless with that. I knew I was capable of more and I kind of was beating myself up when I went home, like, 'I really screwed up' or 'I didn't work hard enough' or just events that had happened in my life.

"And then when this came along, I thought, 'This is what that feeling is when an actor or an artist sees a project that they have to do.'"

Anderson, known for her wild romances with rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, went on: "When I read the script, I thought, 'Put your head down. You're going to work really hard. This might be the only good movie you're ever going to do and how do you want your legacy to be?'

"I wanted to work on my voice, I wanted to work on everything. So I just did the best I could, and I'm glad it's been well received."

