Pamela Anderson In Shock New Career Move After Oscars 'Snub' As Baywatch Star Continues to Overhaul Image

She’s joining the cast of a revival of the legendary playwright Tennessee Williams' drama Camino Real, which will be held at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Anderson will feature alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez, best known for his role in the true-crime limited series Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story.

Although the play takes place in just one location, the show will feature an ensemble cast of 15 actors, and the theatre and opera director Dustin Wills will be helming the production.

It’s the former Playboy pin-up's first theatre role for three years, when she played Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.