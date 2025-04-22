Pamela Anderson In Shock New Career Move After Oscars 'Snub' As Baywatch Star Continues to Overhaul Image
Pamela Anderson has made a shock career switch following her controversial Oscars snub.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star, 57, will be treading the boards by starring in a classic play.
She’s joining the cast of a revival of the legendary playwright Tennessee Williams' drama Camino Real, which will be held at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Anderson will feature alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez, best known for his role in the true-crime limited series Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story.
Although the play takes place in just one location, the show will feature an ensemble cast of 15 actors, and the theatre and opera director Dustin Wills will be helming the production.
It’s the former Playboy pin-up's first theatre role for three years, when she played Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.
Anderson won critical acclaim for her lead role in Gia Coppola's movie The Last Showgirl.
The movie notched her Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and earned her the best reviews of her career.
However, she missed out on an Oscar nomination, despite calls for her to be recognized, which reportedly left the star frustrated.
The actress has spent the last few years overhauling her look, which has included binning makeup, to move away from her "blonde bombshell" image.
Speaking earlier this year, she said: "Being part of pop culture is a blessing and it's a little bit of a curse if you want to convince people you can do other things.
"I think I just started really walking my talk. I didn't want to be that cartoon character I'd been walking around like.
I thought, 'How do people look at me any differently? I mean, this is what I'm presenting to the world.'"
In the The Last Showgirl, Anderson plays the lead role of Shelly, and she was so desperate to prove herself as a serious actress that she knew she had nothing to lose and everything to gain by giving the part her all.
She added in another interview: "I am pretty fearless with that. I knew I was capable of more and I kind of was beating myself up when I went home, like, 'I really screwed up' or 'I didn't work hard enough' or just events that had happened in my life.
"And then when this came along, I thought, 'This is what that feeling is when an actor or an artist sees a project that they have to do.'"
Anderson, known for her wild romances with rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, went on: "When I read the script, I thought, 'Put your head down. You're going to work really hard. This might be the only good movie you're ever going to do and how do you want your legacy to be?'
"I wanted to work on my voice, I wanted to work on everything. So I just did the best I could, and I'm glad it's been well received."