Pam Bondi Wants Ghislaine Maxwell to 'Die in Prison' — As Epstein's Former Madam Begs President Trump for Pardon Despite Vile Crimes

During a heated hearing on Capitol Hill, Bondi sparred with North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross, after the Democrat asked if Maxwell had received special treatment when she was moved to a lower-security prison after sitting for a Justice Department deposition over the summer.

"Who ordered her to be transferred to the minimum security prison that she was ineligible for?" Ross asked. "Was it Mr. Blanche? Was it one of your other subordinates?"

Bondi fired back that she only learned of the transfer "after the fact" and deferred to the Bureau of Prisons, adding that Maxwell should not receive special treatment.

"Hopefully, she will die in prison," Bondi blasted.