Pam Bondi Wants Ghislaine Maxwell to 'Die in Prison' — As Epstein's Former Madam Begs President Trump for Pardon Despite Vile Crimes
Feb. 11 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
A fiery Pam Bondi held little back when answering questions about alleged special treatment given to Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Attorney General was grilled by Congress on a variety of cases she has handled, but seemed to take particular umbrage with repeated questions about Jeffrey Epstein and his lover and co-conspirator.
Pam Bondi Goes Off On Capitol Hill
During a heated hearing on Capitol Hill, Bondi sparred with North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross, after the Democrat asked if Maxwell had received special treatment when she was moved to a lower-security prison after sitting for a Justice Department deposition over the summer.
"Who ordered her to be transferred to the minimum security prison that she was ineligible for?" Ross asked. "Was it Mr. Blanche? Was it one of your other subordinates?"
Bondi fired back that she only learned of the transfer "after the fact" and deferred to the Bureau of Prisons, adding that Maxwell should not receive special treatment.
"Hopefully, she will die in prison," Bondi blasted.
Maxwell's Cushy 'Camp Fed'
Maxwell, 64, is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of helping Epstein recruit and traffic underage girls for sexual abuse.
Last month, Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia urged Bondi to grant them access to Maxwell's minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas, amid allegations that she is receiving unusually favorable treatment.
The ranking Democrats on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees said more than a dozen whistleblowers have come forward with what they described as "damning information" about Maxwell's conditions of confinement at Federal Prison Camp Bryan.
According to the lawmakers, whistleblowers claim Maxwell has been given "preferential" and "selective five-star" treatment that deviates from standard Bureau of Prisons rules. They allege she has been allowed unsupervised access to a laptop, which they described as "a remarkable security risk under the facility's own rules and procedures."
"While other inmates watch TV communally and drink tap water, Ms. Maxwell has been granted access to staff-only areas to watch CNN by herself, and she has been provided with bottled water with her meals," Raskin and Garcia wrote.
Maxwell Begs Trump For a Pardon
The cushy conditions have not stopped Epstein's madam from begging President Trump for a pardon. Earlier this week, she repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when she was summoned to testify before lawmakers.
However, she indicated she would be willing to spill her secrets, but only if she is granted full clemency.
"As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the Fifth and refused to answer any questions. This obviously is very disappointing," Chairman James Comer told reporters after the deposition.
"We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions bout potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for survivors."
Maxwell Pleads the Fifth
David Markus, Maxwell's attorney, read a statement to the Oversight panel, justifying his client had to remain silent because of a pending legal petition. But she is willing to talk, under conditions.
"If this committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path, Markus said. "Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump. Only she can provide the complete account.
"Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation."