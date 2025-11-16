Ozzy Osbourne Believed He Was 'Cursed' by an Infamous Haunted Doll as New Fears Surround the Paranormal Florida Item

Locked away at the Fort East Martello Museum in Key West, Florida, the doll has terrified countless visitors for more than a century, inspiring hundreds of reports of misfortune from those who believe they crossed him the wrong way.

With his scarred face, tattered sailor suit and grotesque toy dog, Robert presents a nightmarish sight. His shoes are frayed, his hands appear disproportionately large, and his hair hangs in matted tufts over ghostly pale skin. Even his once-crisp sailor uniform looks battered, as if faded by decades of harsh sunlight or relentless fluorescent lighting. Yet many who encounter him say the real horror goes far beyond his appearance.

According to long-standing legend, Robert was cursed with voodoo by a spiteful maid before being given to a young boy in Key West, setting off a chain of eerie events. His fearsome reputation eventually grew so intense that he is said to have inspired the murderous doll from the Chucky film franchise.