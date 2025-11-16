EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' King Charles, 77, and Prince William 'On Relentless Charm Offensive' to 'Save the Monarchy' In Wake of Andrew's Epstein Scandal

The joint father-and-son effort, described by royal sources as an "urgent soft-power campaign," came into sharp focus during the King and Prince of Wales' recent – and highly emotional – Remembrance Day appearances at Windsor Castle, the Cenotaph and the National Memorial Arboretum.

Senior palace aides say these moments of visible service and solemnity are being deliberately used to "reset the narrative" after years of reputational damage stemming from Andrew's scandal and the deeply personal rift with Harry, 41, who remains estranged from his family.

One senior palace source said: "Charles and William know the monarchy is at an inflection point. They want the public to see duty, compassion and stability. These Remembrance events are not just ceremonial – they're part of a broader push to rebuild respectability after the Epstein fallout."

Another insider added: "The King and Prince are working non-stop to rebuild the royal brand as His Majesty continues to bravely fight cancer.

"They feel they have to counter years of headlines about Andrew and the ongoing tension with Harry. This is a full-scale effort to steady the ship."