EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' King Charles, 77, and Prince William 'On Relentless Charm Offensive' to 'Save the Monarchy' In Wake of Andrew's Epstein Scandal
Nov. 16 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Cancer-stricken King Charles is using his dying days to spearhead what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is a "relentless charm offensive" to save the scandal-drowned monarchy.
Prince William, 43, is also in on the plan with the ailing King, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday, 14 November, as the royal family works to restore public trust in the wake of Andrew Windsor's links to Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry's and his wife Meghan Markle's savage attacks on The Firm.
Urgent Soft-Power Campaign to Reset Narrative
The joint father-and-son effort, described by royal sources as an "urgent soft-power campaign," came into sharp focus during the King and Prince of Wales' recent – and highly emotional – Remembrance Day appearances at Windsor Castle, the Cenotaph and the National Memorial Arboretum.
Senior palace aides say these moments of visible service and solemnity are being deliberately used to "reset the narrative" after years of reputational damage stemming from Andrew's scandal and the deeply personal rift with Harry, 41, who remains estranged from his family.
One senior palace source said: "Charles and William know the monarchy is at an inflection point. They want the public to see duty, compassion and stability. These Remembrance events are not just ceremonial – they're part of a broader push to rebuild respectability after the Epstein fallout."
Another insider added: "The King and Prince are working non-stop to rebuild the royal brand as His Majesty continues to bravely fight cancer.
"They feel they have to counter years of headlines about Andrew and the ongoing tension with Harry. This is a full-scale effort to steady the ship."
Charles Moves Public with Veteran Reunion
At Windsor Castle, Charles reunited with 99-year-old WWII veteran Yavar Abbas, who had moved the monarch to tears with a tribute at the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
Abbas told 1,500 guests at that service: "I make no apology for briefly going off the script to salute my brave King who is here with his beloved Queen, in spite of the fact that he's under treatment for cancer, an alien that I share with him."
If it provides any comfort, of which I've been rid for the past 25 years and counting. "I salute him for gracing this occasion, because by his presence here, he has gone a long way to make sure that his grandad's 14th Army is never given the soubriquet again of a Forgotten Army."
The veteran greeted Charles warmly at Windsor, saying: "I have a lot of respect for His Majesty, not just as a monarch, but as a human being."
William met several veterans at the same reception and earlier addressed thousands of schoolchildren in a video for the Royal British Legion.
"When we remember, we connect with service in a personal way," he said. "We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten.
"It's not just about the past – it's about shaping who we become in the future. Remembrance teaches us empathy, resilience and responsibility."
Andrew's Exile Remains Firmly in Place
Charles and William's displays of unity and service come as Andrew's public exile remains firmly in place.
After the release of new Epstein files – including emails in which Epstein confirmed Virginia Giuffre's infamous photo with Andrew was real, and which included messages showing Andrew pleading to the pedophile: "I can't take any more of this" – palace sources say the King is determined that his brother, now 65, will "never return to public duty."
EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'On Desperate Hunt for Sugar Daddy' to Keep Her in Lavish Lifestyle to Which She's Become Very Accustomed
Dignity, Remembrance, Continuity as Best Defense
A senior source said: "Charles believes the damage is irreparable. There is no path back."
Meanwhile, Harry's estrangement continues, with no sign of reconciliation on the horizon
Another palace aide said: "This is about survival. Charles and William believe reminding the country what the monarchy can stand for – dignity, remembrance, continuity – is their best defense in a very turbulent moment."