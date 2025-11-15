Battling for Ozzy: Sharon Osbourne Fires Back at Former Black Sabbath Manager Jim Simpson Over Early Demo Dispute

Sharon Osbourne has issued a blistering response to Jim Simpson, the first manager of Black Sabbath, after he publicly objected to remarks she made on a recent episode of "The Osbournes" podcast regarding his attempts to release early demo recordings by the band, RadarOnline.com can report.

The dispute escalated after Simpson released a statement condemning what he called "inaccurate and unfair criticisms" from Osbourne about his intent to make the early recordings public. According to Simpson, Osbourne's depiction of his actions misrepresented both his role in the band's early history and his rights to the material.

"It's such a shame Sharon has decided to go all out on the attack without sitting down to talk about this," Simpson said in the press release. "It's also very unfair of her to make such inaccurate and potentially defamatory comments."

On the podcast, Osbourne questioned whether Simpson ever legitimately owned the demos he claims he paid to record. "He claims ownership because he says he paid the bill for the studio, which he says was ($658). Now if ($39,504) today is worth (six or eight thousand), what's ($658)? He would have never had that money to pay for a studio in those days," she said.

Simpson disputed the characterization, asserting that he regularly funded recording sessions for the acts he managed in the late 1960s. "At the time, Earth were just the newest of the bands I managed. During those years, I regularly recorded and paid for recording sessions with bands I managed or played in," he said. He added that his prior success in the industry made Osbourne's suggestion implausible: "I'd already had a hit single with Locomotive and record deals with major labels like EMI Harvest and Parlophone. How can Sharon possibly know what I could afford back then? The fact is that I did pay for the Earth recordings and they belong to me."