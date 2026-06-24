Oprah Winfrey, 72, Reveals Jaw-Dropping Slim Figure at Cannes Debut After 80-Lb Weight Loss

Winfrey posted a video to her Instagram page on June 23, gushing, "All your life you hear about the French Riviera, and now this is actually it," as she stood in awe at the scenery around her.

"This is a long way from Kosciusko to Cannes," she noted about her humble beginnings growing up in a small Mississippi town. I didn't know such a place existed," Winfrey breathlessly noted, calling it a "blessing" and a "privilege" to be there.

She went on to claim that "a lot of people still sitting in Kosciusko on the porch" wouldn't know about the French Riviera's existence, saying that they hear the quiet of "crickets and frogs" while, in her best talk show voice, yelled about her surroundings, "Cannes" excitedly, while opening her arms wide.