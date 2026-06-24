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Home > Celebrity > Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, 72, Reveals Jaw-Dropping Slim Figure at Cannes Debut After 80-Lb Weight Loss

photo of Oprah Winfrey
Source: MEGA; @oprah/Instagram

Oprah Winfrey flaunted her tiny waist while in Cannes.

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June 24 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

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Oprah Winfrey appears to have lost even more weight after shedding approximately 80 pounds, thanks to using a GLP-1 medication in her lifelong battle with her weight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 72-year-old media mogul visited Cannes, France, for the first time, dressed in a sharp $7,200 Schiaparelli designer outfit as fans declared her new body looked absolutely "snatched" with her tiny new figure.

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Oprah Winfrey Takes Cannes Looking 'Snatched'

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photo of Oprah Winfrey
Source: @oprah/Instagram

Winfrey showed off her slim waist and hips in a Schiaparelli outfit.

Winfrey posted a video to her Instagram page on June 23, gushing, "All your life you hear about the French Riviera, and now this is actually it," as she stood in awe at the scenery around her.

"This is a long way from Kosciusko to Cannes," she noted about her humble beginnings growing up in a small Mississippi town. I didn't know such a place existed," Winfrey breathlessly noted, calling it a "blessing" and a "privilege" to be there.

She went on to claim that "a lot of people still sitting in Kosciusko on the porch" wouldn't know about the French Riviera's existence, saying that they hear the quiet of "crickets and frogs" while, in her best talk show voice, yelled about her surroundings, "Cannes" excitedly, while opening her arms wide.

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Oprah Winfrey Called GLP-1 Medication 'A Gift' In Helping Her Lose Weight

photo of Oprah Winfrey
Source: @oprah/Instagram

Winfrey marveled at the French Riviera on her first-ever trip to Cannes.

Winfrey made her maiden trip to the famed city along the Mediterranean Sea for Cannes Lions, an annual five-day international festival highlighting the creative marketing community. While there, the founder of the OWN network will receive the Cannes Lions LionHeart Award.

The TV titan looked Riviera-chic in $3,700 navy Schiaparelli cowboy pants, with the $2,500 white Schiaparelli piercings polo tucked into the waistband, highlighting her extremely trim midsection.

Winfrey sparked GLP-1 rumors in 2023, when she began shedding a noticeable amount of weight. That year, she admitted to taking the medication, calling it "like a gift, and not something to hide behind, and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

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'Oprah Is Showing Out'

photo of Oprah Winfrey
Source: MEGA

Winfrey has lost an estimated 80 pounds since going on a GLP-1 weight loss drug in 2023.

Fans on TikTok raved over how incredible Winfrey looked in Cannes.

"I'm so happy to see Lady O living her best life at her desired weight... she fought weight for years," one user commented on the video of her polished, slim look.

"Oprah is showing out," a second person hailed, while a third cheered, "She is killing it. I love this new version of her."

"SNATCHED! Who is this Oprah?" a fourth marveled about the Emmy winner's tight body.

"Well, she’s achieved the body she’s always wanted. Blessings," a fifth user shared.

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Oprah Winfrey Relishing Wearing Designer Brands With Her Trim Figure

photo of Oprah Winfrey
Source: @ellefrance/TikTok

Winfrey attended Paris Fashion Week for the first time in March.

Winfrey has been celebrating her new body in major ways this year, hitting up Paris Fashion Week for the very first time, where fans claim she looked "unrecognizable" after her latest slimdown.

She and BFF Gayle King attended showings by Chanel, Chloe, and Stella McCartney in March.

"Fashion. Friendship. Food. And the simple joy of feeling comfortable in my own skin. Thank you, Paris, for a magnificent week," Winfrey captioned a carousel of photos and videos showing off the amazing looks she wore to the shows.

She went on to thank her stylist "for every outfit that was selected with care and love."

Winfrey previously spoke out in 2024 about how, a decade earlier, she would have gone into a "shame spiral" at the thought of having to wear designer clothes at the weight she was at.

"Nothing could fit, and I would have to get myself measured. I would not be able to pull clothes off the rack and wear them," she shared, then called dressing with her slimmed-down figure "a delight."

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