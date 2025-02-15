OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Reveals Valentine's Day Plan to 'Give Back' to the Supporters She Claims Are Making Her $1Million a MONTH on Sex Site
Bonnie Blue has some big Valentine's Day plans for her loyal supporters, and it may just help them in the bank department.
The controversial OnlyFans star claims she is making more than a million dollars a month amid her much-talked about sex marathon and she's ready to hand back some cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blue – who claims to have slept with over 1,000 men in 24 hours – isn't stopping making others happy, this time going the financial route.
She told told the U.S. Sun: "I'm earning over a million a month, so I'm profiting very well. But I'm wanting to give that back to a lot of my subscribers and fans because I'm earning a lot of money.
"And each month, it's continuing to go up by a very big amount, and I want to give it back because it's because of them I've got what I've got."
The 25-year-old explained she wants to get to know here fans on a deeper level in order to learn what they need in life the most.
"Things like paying for their wedding or a house extension, or just things that are going to help them in day-to-day life because they help me in day-to-day life," she told the outlet.
However, Blue has more in mind than just handing over checks, she is interested in dating some of her supporters, too.
Blue said: "I want to date them because I'm single, and I want to go speed dating and then take a handful of the people that impressed me the most. I want to take them on a special day on Valentine's Day."
The star also revealed what it would take for men to grab her attention, and said: "With their mouth – I guess it's just how they talk or how they are. Their interests, their hobbies, just like any other date."
Blue – real name Tia Billinger – was previously married to Oliver Davidson, as they tied the knot in 2022 but eventually parted ways as she focused on her sex work.
However, Davidson is still in his exes' corner.
"... He's still very much supportive and very proud because I have seen articles which say he doesn't associate himself with me, and that's not the case," she previously said of Davidson.
She added: "We've still got a very close relationship... He just works in the team. Helps me overlook things. We still work together. So he's very much proud and has not, you know, distanced himself from me."
All this comes as Blue is looking to trademark her name around the world as she's filed documents with the U.K. government's Intellectual Property Office.
"... The trademark bolsters her ability to take action against third parties who may be using the relevant name in the course of trade without consent," an intellectual property attorney explained to RadarOnline.com.
“The mere presence of these kinds of trademarks on the register can also act as a deterrent, where a third party is considering using the name without their consent," they continued.
"Secondly, it improves the ability to enter into agreements to commercialize the brand. By way of example, she may wish to license out the trademarks to partners and earn royalties that way."
Blue's trademark moves comes amid her apparent rivalry with adult star Lily Phillips, as the two have been trying to out-do one another when it comes to sex feats.
"... Rivalry suggests competition and that I don't have. In terms of the world record, both me and Lily know it was my idea as l'd spoken to her about it," Blue previously said after accusing former friend Phillips of trying to set the world record of most sex partners in a day.