OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Reveals Valentine's Day Plan to 'Give Back' to the Supporters She Claims Are Making Her $1Million a MONTH on Sex Site

Blue said: "I want to date them because I'm single, and I want to go speed dating and then take a handful of the people that impressed me the most. I want to take them on a special day on Valentine's Day."

The star also revealed what it would take for men to grab her attention, and said: "With their mouth – I guess it's just how they talk or how they are. Their interests, their hobbies, just like any other date."

Blue – real name Tia Billinger – was previously married to Oliver Davidson, as they tied the knot in 2022 but eventually parted ways as she focused on her sex work.

However, Davidson is still in his exes' corner.