B2K's Omarion Claims He Helped Liz Fizz Score 'Love & Hip Hop' Gig While Ex-Pal Was Living With His Mom

"Mona [Scott] and her team asked — they said, 'do you have any other friends or people that, you know, we could interview and see?' Because they're all about connections and interweaving people into storylines, etc," Omarion shared.

"I offered up Fizz," the Post To Be singer added, noting that Fizz was living with his mom at the time and in between places. "It was an opportunity and I'm not one to hold opportunity from people."

" … But I never thought that it would turn into what it's turned to," Omarion quipped, likely referring to the love triangle which rocked their friendship.