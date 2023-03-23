B2K's Omarion Claims He Helped Liz Fizz Score 'Love & Hip Hop' Gig While Ex-Pal Was Living With His Mom
Omarion said he helped his former B2K bandmate secure a spot on the hit VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop before their friendship was put to the ultimate test, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Ice Box hitmaker reflected on the time he recommended Lil Fizz (real name: Dreux Pierre Frédéric) for the job in a clip from his 5-part docuseries Omega: The Gift & The Curse.
"Mona [Scott] and her team asked — they said, 'do you have any other friends or people that, you know, we could interview and see?' Because they're all about connections and interweaving people into storylines, etc," Omarion shared.
"I offered up Fizz," the Post To Be singer added, noting that Fizz was living with his mom at the time and in between places. "It was an opportunity and I'm not one to hold opportunity from people."
" … But I never thought that it would turn into what it's turned to," Omarion quipped, likely referring to the love triangle which rocked their friendship.
Fizz joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood in 2014, making his debut alongside Omarion and his then-girlfriend Apryl Jones, Ray J, Soulja Boy, and more.
The first season featured Lil Fizz and his ex-girlfriend Moniece Slaughter as they worked on coparenting post-split.
After Omarion and Jones went their separate ways in June 2016, fans were shocked to learn when Lil Fizz confirmed he and his pal's former flame, with whom he shares two children, were in a budding romance in 2019.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Joe Exotic's Former Lawyer Reveals 'Tiger King' Star Spends Netflix Money On Organizing Shady Prison Drug Deals
- '1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Kentucky Home Ransacked During Rehab Stint, Thieves Kick In Door & Steal Furniture
- 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Apple Watts' GoFundMe Raises Nearly $4K As Sister Gives Health Update Following Severe Car Accident
Omarion broke his silence months later in an interview with VladTV, brushing off the drama and focusing on moving forward.
"I don't feel any way about it. I think that if they're happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though," the Bump, Bump, Bump singer said.
Lil Fizz and Jones ultimately called it quits in mid-2020 and he later publicly apologized to Omarion during the Millennium Tour.
"I don't think it would be right if I didn't take this moment, bro, to publicly apologize to you. I did some f---ed up s--- to my brother and I'm not proud of it, man," Fizz said.
"I want to stand here, humbly, and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you or your family."