NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Cell Phones, iPad Seized by FBI

The report followed a raid at the Brooklyn home of one of Adams' top donors, Brianna Suggs, who is at the center of an alleged straw donor scheme with the Turkish government and others.

During the raid at Suggs' home, federal agents confiscated three iPhones, two laptops and a manilla folder branded with the mayor's name.

While Suggs did not publicly comment on the incident, Adams "laughed at the notion that he had any potential criminal exposure."