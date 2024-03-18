Your tip
'A Predator': NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Accuser Reveals Graphic Details of Alleged Sexual Assault

eric adams accuser serial litigant dozens cases exes employers report
Eric Adams denied the alleged assault and ever knowing his accuser.

By:

Mar. 18 2024, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' accuser shared graphic details of the alleged sexual assault she said she endured in a court documents filed on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The latest documents allege that when Adams was a cop in 1993, he asked Lorna Beach-Mathura for sexual favors in exchange for helping her New York Police Department career.

eric adams accuser serial litigant dozens cases exes employers report
Adams' accuser claimed she sought help from Adams while he was the leader of the Transit Bureau NYPD Guardians Association.

Beach-Mathura went to Adams for assistance while he was serving as the leader of the Transit Bureau NYPD Guardians Association, which fights for the rights of Black employees. At the time, Beach-Mathura had been passed on for a promotion within the NYPD.

"Defendant Adams preyed on her perceived vulnerability, demanding a quid pro quo sexual favor and sexually assaulting Plaintiff, revealing himself not to be the ‘Guardian’ he purported to be, but a predator," the legal paperwork filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court alleged.

eric adams accuser serial litigant dozens cases exes employers report

Adams' accuser alleged he took her to a 'vacant lot' and 'requested oral sex.'

In her filing, Beach-Mathura claims then-officer Adams drove "her to a vacant lot and request[ed] oral sex from her." Upon refusing his alleged request, the future mayor allegedly put her hand on his “erect penis."

Court documents continued to reveal graphic details of the incident. When Beach-Mathura took her hand away, she claims Adams then "masturbated himself” and "ejaculated on her."

eric adams aide ordered staffers delete text messages fbi raid report
Beach-Mathura has been accused of being a 'serial litigator.'

When Beach-Mathura came forward and filed the initial summons against him in November, the New York City mayor denied that the incident ever took place as well as knowing his accuser.

"It did not happen. That’s not who I am," Adams said following Beach-Mathura's initial filing. "That’s not who I am in my professional life. It’s just something that never took place."

eric adams accuser serial litigant dozens cases exes employers report
Beach-Mathura is suing Adams for $5 million for the alleged 1993 assault.

As this outlet previously reported, Beach-Mathura has been accused of being a "serial litigant" who has filed dozens of other lawsuits against exes, employers, and corporations.

Adams' accuser reportedly "routinely alleges negligence or discrimination" and "often represents herself" in court, according to the Daily Mail.

Beach-Mathura has even appealed one ruling up to the Supreme Court — and wrote a book about writing petitions to the Supreme Court.

In the forward to her book, Adams' accuser described herself as an "Erin Brockovich-esque figure" and centered the work around her case against Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

In addition to taking legal action against Miami-Dade County Public Schools — and now the mayor of NYC — Beach-Mathura has also sued American Airlines, a Miami condo association, her estranged husband, and a Florida casino.

