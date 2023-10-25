Note Found On Dead Hamas Terrorist Calls for Israeli Citizens to Be Beheaded and Their Hearts Removed: 'The Enemy is a Disease That Has No Cure'
A disturbing note found on the body of a dead Hamas terrorist in Gaza reportedly called for Israeli citizens to be beheaded and their hearts removed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Israeli Defense Force reportedly found a sick note sometime after declaring war against Hamas on October 8.
According to CBS News, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Daniel Hagari was shown the note on Wednesday morning.
Hagari shared the heart-wrenching note with the outlet and confirmed that the missive encouraged Hamas terrorists to remove the “heads, hearts and livers” of Israeli citizens.
“You must sharpen the blades of your swords and be pure in your intentions before Allah,” the note, which was written in Arabic, read.
“Know that the enemy is a disease that has no cure, except beheading and removing the hearts and livers,” it continued. “Attack them!”
After sharing the note, Brigadier General Hagari stressed the importance of “defeating Hamas” and “bringing the Israeli people home.”
“The October 7 massacre is something that I haven’t seen through my life,” Hagari told CBS News. “This is a war. We have to fight. There is only one goal: Defeat Hamas. Kill the leaders of terror and bring our people home.”
“We have only one country. It’s Israel. It’s our democracy, it’s our country,” he continued. “We’re not going anywhere. We’re going to fight for our country and we’re going to use all the means we can.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 1,400 Israelis were killed on October 7 when Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip.
The IDF revealed on Wednesday that at least 222 hostages were kidnapped by the Palestinian militant group during and in the immediate aftermath of the attack earlier this month.
Four of the more than 200 Israeli hostages were recently released by Hamas, and Israel is reportedly preparing to launch an invasion into Gaza to “vanquish” the Palestinian militant group members and rescue the remainder of the kidnapped Israeli victims.
Meanwhile, the note shared by Brigadier General Hagari with the media on Wednesday came shortly after the Israeli military released six interrogation videos from captured Hamas soldiers.
According to one captured Hamas agent, the terrorists were promised “$10,000 and an apartment” for each Israeli citizen they kidnapped and brought back to Gaza after the October 7 attack.
The same captured Hamas member told his Israeli captors that the terrorist group’s plan was to “take over the Israeli towns they attacked” and “hold positions there once they had finished killing and kidnapping the residents.”
"The instructions were to kidnap women and children," the captured Hamas terrorist admitted.