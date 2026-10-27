'Nobody Asked for This': Jay-Z Brutally Dragged by Critics After Rapper Is Announced as Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Performer
Oct. 27 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Jay-Z is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show, but the announcement has already sparked backlash online.
The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Monday, Oct. 26, that the rapper will perform during Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 14, 2027.
The announcement came during ESPN's Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
The game and halftime show will air on ESPN, ABC, and Disney+, with NFL+ also carrying the broadcast on mobile devices.
Super Bowl LXI Announcement Confirmed
The announcement video showed Jay-Z sitting alone inside a stadium surrounded by goats, playing on his long-standing "GOAT" status. Apple Music and Roc Nation shared the clip on social media with the caption, "GOAT's out of the bag."
The selection gives Jay-Z a major career milestone: He will perform on the Super Bowl halftime stage for the first time.
Super Bowl LXI will also mark the second time the championship game has been played at SoFi Stadium. The venue previously hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022.
Jay-Z Will Perform After Years Behind The Show
Jay-Z has been closely connected to the halftime show for years through Roc Nation, which has produced the event since the company partnered with the NFL in 2019.
In a statement, Jay-Z reflected on the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and described reaching the Super Bowl stage as a "dream come true."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also revealed that he had previously hoped Jay-Z would eventually perform himself.
"When we first agreed with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him," Goodell said.
The announcement arrives during Jay-Z's yearlong JAY-Z30 celebration. He recently performed two concerts at SoFi Stadium, on Oct. 23 and 24 as part of the anniversary run.
Pop Base Video Triggers Mixed Reactions
The announcement clip quickly circulated on X, with Pop Base among the accounts sharing the news.
Some users questioned the decision to have Jay-Z headline the show while Roc Nation remains involved in its production.
One critic wrote, "Nobody asked for this," while another claimed the performance was "about to make history as the worst halftime show ever."
Another commenter wrote, "Miley was literally the perfect choice ….. why is he picking himself."
The criticism was not universal, however, with others pointing to Jay-Z's decades-long career and influence.
Critics Slam The Choice Online
Jay-Z's credentials include 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, with his most recent chart-topper coming from 2017's 4:44.
He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 and has won 25 Grammy Awards, according to the NFL.
With the halftime announcement now official, attention is likely to turn to which artists, if any, could join Jay-Z onstage when Super Bowl LXI takes place in February.