'Nobody Asked for This': Jay-Z Brutally Dragged by Critics After Rapper Is Announced as Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Performer

Jay-Z is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show, but the announcement has already sparked backlash online.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Monday, Oct. 26, that the rapper will perform during Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 14, 2027.

The announcement came during ESPN's Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The game and halftime show will air on ESPN, ABC, and Disney+, with NFL+ also carrying the broadcast on mobile devices.