REVEALED: Secret Reason Nicole Kidman Wears Wigs on Red Carpets After Actress Suffers Very Public Hairpiece Mishap

Hair stylist Adem Oygur, founder of Adem London, told the Daily Mail: "As a leading stylist, I see many women – especially those in the public eye – choosing wigs for a variety of personal and practical reasons. In Nicole's case, there could be several factors at play.

"Firstly, frequent bleaching or heat styling over the years can cause significant damage to the hair's structure, leading to breakage, thinning, and a loss of elasticity.

"Wigs offer a protective alternative while allowing her to maintain the high-impact looks she's known for without compromising the health of her natural hair.

"Another possibility is hormonal changes, especially around perimenopause or menopause, which can drastically affect hair texture, volume, and growth patterns.

"It's incredibly common for women to experience thinning or dryness during this time. Wigs can provide both a confidence boost and a low-maintenance way to manage these changes.

"There's also the creative freedom aspect – wigs allow for instant transformation without the long-term commitment or potential damage. For many women, especially in entertainment, it's a smart and empowering choice."