Nicole Kidman

REVEALED: Secret Reason Nicole Kidman Wears Wigs on Red Carpets After Actress Suffers Very Public Hairpiece Mishap

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman suffered a major hair blunder when posing on the red carpet.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 20 2025, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

The secret reason Nicole Kidman wears wigs on red carpets has been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 57, suffered an awkward mishap with her mane when she attended the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Presidential Dinner.

Red Carpet Mishap

nicole kidman wig
Source: MEGA

Over the weekend, the actress suffered an awkward mishap with her locks.

On Sunday night, the actress’ strawberry blond hairpiece appeared to blend in with her natural locks as she attended the event.

However, eagle-eyed critics spotted a tiny mishap in photos while she posed on the red carpet – her mesh wig cap became visible despite her strawberry blonde hair being woven into it.

Over the years and due to the different roles she has taken on, Kidman has worn wigs to change her appearance because her natural hair is too delicate to stand up to constant styling.

When Kidman's career in Hollywood took off in the 1980s, she became well known for her curly red locks.

The 'Reason' Behind The Wigs

nicole kidman wig
Source: MEGA

Kidman is known for wearing wigs for her acting roles.

Hair stylist Adem Oygur, founder of Adem London, told the Daily Mail: "As a leading stylist, I see many women – especially those in the public eye – choosing wigs for a variety of personal and practical reasons. In Nicole's case, there could be several factors at play.

"Firstly, frequent bleaching or heat styling over the years can cause significant damage to the hair's structure, leading to breakage, thinning, and a loss of elasticity.

"Wigs offer a protective alternative while allowing her to maintain the high-impact looks she's known for without compromising the health of her natural hair.

"Another possibility is hormonal changes, especially around perimenopause or menopause, which can drastically affect hair texture, volume, and growth patterns.

"It's incredibly common for women to experience thinning or dryness during this time. Wigs can provide both a confidence boost and a low-maintenance way to manage these changes.

"There's also the creative freedom aspect – wigs allow for instant transformation without the long-term commitment or potential damage. For many women, especially in entertainment, it's a smart and empowering choice."

The 'Bald' Rumor

nicole kidman wig
Source: MEGA

Kidman became known for her famous curly hair when she started out in Hollywood.

Back in 2019, there was a theory going around that Kidman is secretly bald due to her wig use.

During an episode of the What's The Tee podcast, RuPaul and Michelle Visage said: "Absolutely nobody does wigs like Nicole."

"The irony is that we rarely ever see Nicole Kidman's hair," RuPaul explained, before Visage added: "I think she's bald!"

RuPaul replied: "She's not bald! She's just got curly hair that ends up being very brittle."

A few months prior, in March 2019, Kidman allegedly hung up and quickly ended a radio interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show when she was asked which wig was her favorite.

"I think a guy asked you about this at a press conference," Jackie O asked later in the interview. "It did make me wonder, what is your favorite wig?"

"Well, I'm using my own hair now, so I think that's probably my favorite, is my own hair," Kidman said.

"Are you?" the radio host asked, before Kidman replied: "Yeah, there's many times where I use my own hair as well because it's so easy, and then other times I'm creating different characters. It's like asking, 'Do you have a favorite child?' Can't answer that one."

nicole kidman wig
Source: MEGA

There have been rumors of Kidman being bald.

