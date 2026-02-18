Nicole Curtis Faces Fresh Scrutiny at Kid's School After Radar Revealed Fired HGTV Star Said 'N Word' on Secret Video

After the network booted the scandal-clad host over the horrifying remarks, she's now facing problems with fellow parents who have taken issue with the clip that shows the former HGTV star dropping a racial epithet.

According to the report, Curtis, 49, volunteers as a room parent in her son's class, meaning there are periodic times throughout the year she's in the classroom and around other children.

In the wake of the alarming clip, at least one parent has gone to the school's leadership about her.

TMZ noted they spoke to "multiple parents" at Curtis' son's school, all of whom shared they were uncomfortable with Curtis being a volunteer in their child's classroom.

They also stated that, at the bare minimum, the school should be addressing the situation with the other parents.