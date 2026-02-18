Nicole Curtis Faces Fresh Scrutiny at Kid's School After Radar Revealed Fired HGTV Star Said 'N Word' on Secret Video
Feb. 17 2026, Published 7:29 p.m. ET
Fired HGTV host Nicole Curtis is causing quite the stir at her son's school after RadarOnline.com released shocking footage of her saying the "N word."
After the network booted the scandal-clad host over the horrifying remarks, she's now facing problems with fellow parents who have taken issue with the clip that shows the former HGTV star dropping a racial epithet.
What's Going on at Nicole Curtis' Son's School?
According to the report, Curtis, 49, volunteers as a room parent in her son's class, meaning there are periodic times throughout the year she's in the classroom and around other children.
In the wake of the alarming clip, at least one parent has gone to the school's leadership about her.
TMZ noted they spoke to "multiple parents" at Curtis' son's school, all of whom shared they were uncomfortable with Curtis being a volunteer in their child's classroom.
They also stated that, at the bare minimum, the school should be addressing the situation with the other parents.
What Did Parents at Nicole Curtis' Son's School Say?
In the publication's conversations with the parents, one noted there are children of color who attend school with the disgraced star's son, and they're stunned the school's administration has remained silent.
Another said they, along with other parents, brought up their concerns to school leadership but were allegedly told in response this was not a "school-wide issue," and thus not much could be done.
While they shared Curtis has been present at the school since Radar first shared the clip, one parent said she should "read the room" and take some time away to let tensions cool.
What Did the Footage Show?
In the footage Radar shared on February 11, Curtis was seen struggling to do some renovation work when she suddenly blurted out, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n*****."
She then begged the crew who was filming her to nix the recording, as she was instantly aware of the ramifications that could come from the clip seeing the light of day.
"What the f*** is that I just said?" she said, while some of the crew members were heard giggling. "Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F*** my life."
HGTV Cuts Ties With Nicole Curtis
The major slip-up was revealed fresh on the heels of Curtis' show Rehab Addict starting to air new episodes on HGTV.
After the footage was outed, the network quickly moved to cut ties with Curtis.
In an official statement on February 11, they told Radar they were "recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict."
"We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV," they shared.
Due to the shockingly offensive language used, HGTV said they had accordingly "removed the series from all HGTV platforms."
"We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," they concluded.
Curtis did apologize for the incident via TMZ, noting she wants "to be clear" that "the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone."