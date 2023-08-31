Nicolas Cage's Son Ordered to Pay Ex 6-Figure Sum To Fund Her Defense in Bitter Custody War

The son of Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage was ordered to pay $30,000 to cover his estranged wife’s legal costs in the long-simmering court fight over child support payments, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Weston Cage Coppola sought to dodge the legal fees for the mother of his 2-year-old twin daughters by claiming he’s having trouble making ends meet while earning $5,800 a month from a trust fund.

The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge presiding over the case raised questions about the financial number Weston submitted. He granted Hila Cage Coppola's request for a forensic expert to comb through her ex's finances.