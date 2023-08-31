Nicolas Cage's Son Ordered to Pay Ex 6-Figure Sum To Fund Her Defense in Bitter Custody War
The son of Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage was ordered to pay $30,000 to cover his estranged wife’s legal costs in the long-simmering court fight over child support payments, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Weston Cage Coppola sought to dodge the legal fees for the mother of his 2-year-old twin daughters by claiming he’s having trouble making ends meet while earning $5,800 a month from a trust fund.
The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge presiding over the case raised questions about the financial number Weston submitted. He granted Hila Cage Coppola's request for a forensic expert to comb through her ex's finances.
“There are concerns about the accuracy and credibility of the information presented by (Weston), and an uncertainty with respect to his income requiring the procurement and use of a forensic accountant,” the judge stated in his hard-hitting five-page order dated August 29.
“There are concerns about the accuracy of his self-employment income and (Weston) failed to submit a Profit and Loss Statement with his Income and Expense Declaration. He also did not produce tax returns," the judge said. “There is also inconsistency with the reported income and other lifestyle evidence that has been presented.”
Hila has demanded $4,634 in monthly alimony and child support to help raise twins Venice and Cyress. She accused Weston of pocketing $16,666 from the monthly trust fund.
In past court filings, Hila has long maintained that Weston’s legal fight is secretly being funded by the Con Air actor and his mom, Christina Fulton. The Renfield actor has vigorously denied the claim through his attorney.
“Nic is allowing his son and the mother of his child to commit despicable deeds against his daughter-in-law and his granddaughters, despite my plea for him to talk some sense into Weston and his promise to ‘take care of us if Wes doesn’t,'" the desperate mom wrote in documents.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Weston sought to have Hila pay his legal fees claiming she allegedly siphoned $130k from his bank accounts and despite his father’s estimated worth of $25 million —stating he’s living check-to-check.
“I cannot afford to pay any of (Hila’s) legal fees, whereas she has the capability of paying for her fees and mine, not only through her advanced degrees and licenses but from the money she took,” Weston stated in court documents filed on August 17.
Weston, an aspiring actor, and musician also claimed the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has cut off his money supply.
But the judge ripped Weston for missing a crucial July 19 hearing and noted that the 32-year-old admitted paying a wallet-busting $98,138.25 for his lawyer fees. The judge also ordered Weston to pay Hila’s attorney in three installments of $10,000 by no later than Jan. 15, 2024.
Out of the $30,000 the judge wants $8,000 to be allocated to a forensic accountant to unravel Weston’s financial resources, the documents showed.
