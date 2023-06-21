'I Am Better Without Him': Nick Cannon's Model Ex Speaks Out About Their 'Emotionally Abusive' Relationship

It's been nearly three years since White parted ways with the Wild 'n Out host around 2020 after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

The Victoria's Secret runway starlet had previously opened up about learning of another woman's pregnancy via social media while they were still together.

Over the years, Cannon has welcomed a dozen children with six women, including Mariah Carey, Abby De La Rosa, Brittany Bell, Alyssa Scott, Bri Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned an update about his family dynamic in April when sources said that Carey would no longer be seeking primary custody of her twins with Cannon. "The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider had told this site.