'I Am Better Without Him': Nick Cannon's Model Ex Speaks Out About Their 'Emotionally Abusive' Relationship
Jessica White, a model who dated Nick Cannon for eight years, claimed they were in an "emotionally abusive" relationship that she would never go back to, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Everybody goes through it," the former face of Maybelline shared. "I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it." RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cannon for comment.
It's been nearly three years since White parted ways with the Wild 'n Out host around 2020 after suffering a devastating miscarriage.
The Victoria's Secret runway starlet had previously opened up about learning of another woman's pregnancy via social media while they were still together.
Over the years, Cannon has welcomed a dozen children with six women, including Mariah Carey, Abby De La Rosa, Brittany Bell, Alyssa Scott, Bri Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned an update about his family dynamic in April when sources said that Carey would no longer be seeking primary custody of her twins with Cannon. "The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider had told this site.
White looked back on her fizzled romance with Cannon and said she "found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world" about his baby #2 news with Bell, adding they tried to "work things out" before calling it quits for good.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The CoverGirl spoke with Page Six while hitting the blue carpet at the premiere of rapper French Montana's new documentary, For Khadija, making an appearance at the Tribeca Festival on Friday.
During her interview, White admitted that she regretted posting a cryptic and heartfelt message directed at Cannon not long ago, which expressed how badly she "wanted it to work, prayed every day that you'd see me and love me the way that I loved you," adding how she walked away from that situation with "more questions than anything."
"I probably regret that [because] I should have saved it for the f------ book, and got paid for it," she said.
White declared that she is "not ever going back" to Cannon and "that's the facts."
"I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don't need all that energy and all that s---. I am done," White shared, adding that she is on the lookout for "the right man" and would love to become a mother one day.
"I really want to move past this because I don't want the next guy to come in and think that he is competing with that energy, because he isn't," she continued. "I just want to go into the world and have people see me and ask me questions outside of him at this point."