Nia Long Shows Off New Apartment Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long appears to be moving on with her life after her alleged split with fiancé Ime Udoka. This weekend, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress took to Instagram to show off a picture of her new digs.
"Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces," Long captioned a snapshot of a spacious, empty apartment. However, within hours, the 52-year-old seemingly changed her mind and took down the photo.
Long and Udoka were linked since 2010 and got engaged in 2015. They share one son, Kez, 10, together. As Radar previously reported, the couple hit a rough patch in their relationship after Udoka was suspended for a year from his job with the Celtics for having an affair with a woman who worked for the team.
She was later identified as 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch — a married mother-of-three — who worked as the basketball team's service manager.
Their relationship was said to be discovered by Lynch's husband through their home security system when a private conversations was recorded by her doorbell camera.
Long, who had moved to Boston to reportedly go house hunting for their family, was shocked by the affair and later broke her silence by thanking friends and fans for their support, asking that her "privacy be respected" as she navigates the difficult next chapter of her life.
"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," she wrote on social media at the time. "Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."
And while Udoka recently had another promising job opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets, he was turned down after "strong voices" told Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring him.
Long did not publicly address whether or not she had left Udoka, but she was spotted shopping in Los Angeles sans her engagement ring in early October. When asked if she was "working things out" with the disgraced basketball coach, she gave a sarcastic laugh before quickly walking back to her car.