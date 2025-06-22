'Dangling Duchess' — The Huge Clue That 'Proves' Netflix is the Real Mastermind of Meghan Markle's Business As She Launches 'Celeb Copycat' Wine
Meghan Markle has revealed Netflix provided "an entire team" devoted to making sure her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, was a hit for the streaming service, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex's latest business venture under her lifestyle brand, As Ever, has people talking. However, some are questioning how much control she really has over her empire.
Meghan's Confession
In her recent podcast episode of "Confessions of a Female Founder", Meghan revealed an eyebrow-raising detail about her partnership with Netflix, stating that the streaming giant boasts an impressive team to As Ever, consisting of an astonishing 80 staff members.
Meghan described her own operation as a "small and mighty team", comprised of "savvy women".
This vast discrepancy in workforce has sparked conversations among royal watchers about who truly drives the brand.
The Duchess's Lifestyle Brand
The Duchess has been advocating for her lifestyle brand, a mission that started as a small-scale attempt to sell products at local farmers' markets.
Reflecting on her transformation, Meghan shared her thoughts on the initial stages of As Ever and her formal partnership with Netflix.
She said: "I initially planned on selling my products locally, maybe at farmers' markets."
With the launch of her podcast, Meghan seems determined to redefine her public image beyond the title of a royal.
Throughout various episodes, she exchanges business tips and life lessons with female entrepreneurs, emphasizing a strong focus on financial independence.
During her conversation with Emma Grede, a London-born CEO with a staggering net worth of approximately $400 million, the discussion veered towards the growing success of As Ever.
Meghan's New Wine
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan has also recently joined the ranks of celebrity winemakers, including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, whose Château Miraval rosé from the south of France has become a critical and commercial hit.
The Duchess of Sussex launched her Napa Valley rosé, alongside a tempting fruit spread and honey.
On June 20, Meghan unveiled a trio of new products, including the much-anticipated rosé, which has garnered substantial interest since its reveal.
She described the wine as having "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish".
Set to hit the shelves on July 1, the wine represents Meghan's inaugural step into the beverage realm and has been sourced from the celebrated vineyards of Napa Valley, just a stone's throw from her Montecito mansion.
Online critics slammed the former Suits actress for packaging her inaugural product in "cheap" looking jars – some of which had labels peeling off.
Insiders said the 42-year-old's pals were concerned her new wine line will be yet "another embarrassing fail" as she struggles to launch the lifestyle brand.
The source told a news outlet: "She really needs to hit the ground running with whatever she launches next. Right now, the word is it'll be a signature rosé wine, which has a lot of people shaking their heads and warning her against it."