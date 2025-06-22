As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan has also recently joined the ranks of celebrity winemakers, including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, whose Château Miraval rosé from the south of France has become a critical and commercial hit.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her Napa Valley rosé, alongside a tempting fruit spread and honey.

On June 20, Meghan unveiled a trio of new products, including the much-anticipated rosé, which has garnered substantial interest since its reveal.

She described the wine as having "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish".

Set to hit the shelves on July 1, the wine represents Meghan's inaugural step into the beverage realm and has been sourced from the celebrated vineyards of Napa Valley, just a stone's throw from her Montecito mansion.

Online critics slammed the former Suits actress for packaging her inaugural product in "cheap" looking jars – some of which had labels peeling off.

Insiders said the 42-year-old's pals were concerned her new wine line will be yet "another embarrassing fail" as she struggles to launch the lifestyle brand.

The source told a news outlet: "She really needs to hit the ground running with whatever she launches next. Right now, the word is it'll be a signature rosé wine, which has a lot of people shaking their heads and warning her against it."