Palace To Ban Netflix Cameras As Streaming Service Grows Frustrated With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the U.K. to take part in Her Majesty's celebration of 70 years on the throne. Although the royal couple are rumored to play big roles in certain events, according to sources, Netflix won't be getting the coveted footage.

Staff at Buckingham Palace are reportedly already planning to ban all Netflix camera crews from filming at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities as a way to avoid "tension" within the royal family.