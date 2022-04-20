Prince Harry Dodges Question About Missing Brother William & Dad Charles After Secret U.K. Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

"For me at the moment, I'm here focused on these guys [the athletes] and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 percent to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime," Harry said on Wednesday, refusing to comment. "That's my focus here. And when I leave here, I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively."

Harry did, however, confirm his secret reunion with his grandmother in the U.K. shortly before he ventured over to The Hague. The now-Santa Barbara resident said they have a special bond that he very much cherishes.

"It was great. It was really nice to see her. To be able to see her in some element of privacy was nice," he told Hoda. "I hadn't had the chance to go back to the U.K. for a couple of years apart from those two times. One for my grandfather's funeral and one for unveiling a statue of my mom."