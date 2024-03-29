Your tip
NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant's Ex 'Anxious' to Face-off With Him in Court Over $30k Child Support War

nene leakes son bryson arrested jail drugs
Source: MEGA; GWINNETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

NeNe Leakes' son is being sued for alleged unpaid child support.

By:

Mar. 29 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

The woman taking NeNe Leakes' son to court over alleged unpaid child support is "anxious" to come face-to-face with Bryson Bryant at their upcoming court appearance; although, she tells RadarOnline.com that she has "doubt" he'll show.

Symone Davis — whose real name is Erin — shares a six-year-old son named Blaze with Bryson. She filed a lawsuit against NeNe's oldest kid last month, claiming he owes her nearly $30k in support.

Speaking to RadarOnline.com exclusively, Symone revealed she's looking to put this chapter of her life behind her.

"I'm more anxious to get it over with," she responded on Thursday when asked how she's feeling about seeing him at their scheduled court appearance next month.

nene leakes son brysons arrest symone davis son reaction
Source: @LYFEOF_MO/INSTAGRAM

Symone Davis claims Bryson hasn't paid a dime in child support.

Symone also disclosed that she and Blaze are moving soon, adding she's "ready to put him [Bryson] behind me." She said NeNe's son had not contacted her post-lawsuit.

As this outlet exclusively reported, Symone sued Bryson in February, claiming he hasn't paid his monthly $708 support for Blaze, which was supposed to begin on August 1, 2020, after he was declared the child's biological father the month before.

Symone said the amount of child support owed has ballooned to $29,736. Not only does she want her money, but she's demanding Bryson be thrown back in jail.

She charged that Bryson is "able to perform what the Court ordered as to his child support obligations," and that his "refusal to do so is willful," which is why she said he belongs behind bars, according to the lawsuit.

nene leakes bryson bryant arrest prosecutors felony drug charge demands evidence prosecutors child support
Source: INSTAGRAM

Bryson was sued for $30k in alleged unpaid child support over his son, Blaze.

MORE ON:
NeNe Leakes
"The Respondent should be held in contempt and incarcerated for failure to comply with the Court's Order," the docs read.

As RadarOnline.com reported, NeNe's son was arrested for fentanyl possession in July 2023. He spent three months behind bars before he posted his $6,100 bond.

Bryson was charged with felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling. He was later slapped with an additional charge for “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer" after claiming he was his little brother, Brentt Leakes.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

nene leakes served unpaid rent lawsuit million condo
Source: GWINNETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Bryson was arrested for fentanyl possession in July. He was released from jail on October 5 — just three days before Blaze's sixth birthday.

We broke the story — Bryson pled not guilty to the charges.

NeNe addressed her son's legal issues after his arrest.

"He needs rehabilitation," she said. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."

