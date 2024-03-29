NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant's Ex 'Anxious' to Face-off With Him in Court Over $30k Child Support War

The woman taking NeNe Leakes' son to court over alleged unpaid child support is "anxious" to come face-to-face with Bryson Bryant at their upcoming court appearance; although, she tells RadarOnline.com that she has "doubt" he'll show.

Symone Davis — whose real name is Erin — shares a six-year-old son named Blaze with Bryson. She filed a lawsuit against NeNe's oldest kid last month, claiming he owes her nearly $30k in support.