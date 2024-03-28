NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Served Legal Papers Over Alleged $30k Child Support Debt

NeNe Leakes' son was served legal papers related to the alleged $30k his ex claims he owes in unpaid child support. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that a deputy from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department personally served Bryson Bryant on March 5 at 4:15 PM.

As this outlet exclusively reported, Bryson's ex Symone Davis — whose real name is Erin — filed a lawsuit last month, claiming he hasn't paid any of the monthly $708 support for their son, Blaze, which was supposed to begin on August 1, 2020.