NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Served Legal Papers Over Alleged $30k Child Support Debt
NeNe Leakes' son was served legal papers related to the alleged $30k his ex claims he owes in unpaid child support. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that a deputy from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department personally served Bryson Bryant on March 5 at 4:15 PM.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Bryson's ex Symone Davis — whose real name is Erin — filed a lawsuit last month, claiming he hasn't paid any of the monthly $708 support for their son, Blaze, which was supposed to begin on August 1, 2020.
According to Symone, NeNe's son hasn't paid her a dime in court-ordered child support since he was declared Blaze's biological father in July 2020. She said the amount has inflated to $29,736 over the years.
Not only did Symone want Bryson to cough up the dough, but she also demanded that he be locked up in jail.
Bryson's ex claimed he's "able to perform what the Court ordered as to his child support obligations," and his "refusal to do so is willful," which is why she said he belongs behind bars, according to the lawsuit.
"The Respondent should be held in contempt and incarcerated for failure to comply with the Court's Order," the suit stated.
Before taking legal action, Symone revealed to RadarOnline.com that she had considered suing him as far back as last year over the alleged unpaid support. She also addressed her concerns after Bryson was arrested for fentanyl possession in July 2023.
As this outlet reported, NeNe's oldest son was taken into custody for felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling.
The former RHOA star's other son, Brentt Leakes, was dragged into his sibling's mess. Bryson claimed to be Brentt at the time of his arrest. When his real identity was uncovered, Bryson was slapped with an additional charge for “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer."
While Bryson allegedly hasn't shelled out child support, he somehow posted his $6,100 bond to get out of jail — although he spent three months in the slammer before he was freed.
The bond was broken up as $1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance.