'Wormhole to Another Time': Real Reason Why Fox News Veteran Neil Cavuto was Ousted After Almost 30 Years

It was rumored Cavuto declined to sign a new contract, which was described as 'a very generous opportunity' by the star on his last show. However, the LA Times has suggested that Cavuto's new contract would've been for less in a cost-cutting move.

He told Fox News viewers: "I've been doing this for nearly three decades here. You know, there are people working with me now who weren’t even born when I started at Fox. That's how old I am."

The veteran anchor went on to explain that he had been planning to depart for "some time" but made it clear that he is "not leaving journalism. I'm just leaving here."

He explained: "I got to do what I love to do, report the news. Not shout the news, not blast the news. Not call names, just call balls and strikes, following the news, hold truth to power and fairness to all. That’s it, that’s me."

Cavuto went on to thank the higher-ups at Fox in his departure note, saying: "I'm forever grateful to my bosses here. They've been very good to me these many years."