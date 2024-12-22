'Wormhole to Another Time': Real Reason Why Fox News Veteran Neil Cavuto was Ousted After Almost 30 Years
Neil Cavuto has been forced to part ways with Fox News due to contract negotiations that reportedly did not align with the network's plans.
Cavuto, a respected journalist with a 28-year career at the network, faced the end of his tenure on Thursday, December 19, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, Cavuto was dropped by Fox News because his show was a "wormhole to another time" before President-elect Donald Trump took over the Republican Party.
The anchor's show was a critical voice in the network, often questioning Trump's decisions, making him one of the few Trump-skeptical voices remaining after the departure of other prominent journalists like Shepard Smith and Chris Wallace in recent years.
He helped launch Your World when the network first went live in 1996 and later spearheaded Cavuto Live in 2018.
Throughout his career, Cavuto's programming was marked by his willingness to challenge those in power, including Republican leaders. His critical stance on issues such as COVID-19 vaccine denialism and the promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment drew attention and scrutiny from both viewers and the President himself.
It was rumored Cavuto declined to sign a new contract, which was described as 'a very generous opportunity' by the star on his last show. However, the LA Times has suggested that Cavuto's new contract would've been for less in a cost-cutting move.
He told Fox News viewers: "I've been doing this for nearly three decades here. You know, there are people working with me now who weren’t even born when I started at Fox. That's how old I am."
The veteran anchor went on to explain that he had been planning to depart for "some time" but made it clear that he is "not leaving journalism. I'm just leaving here."
He explained: "I got to do what I love to do, report the news. Not shout the news, not blast the news. Not call names, just call balls and strikes, following the news, hold truth to power and fairness to all. That’s it, that’s me."
Cavuto went on to thank the higher-ups at Fox in his departure note, saying: "I'm forever grateful to my bosses here. They've been very good to me these many years."
Cavuto's exit comes amid a broader trend of budget tightening across cable news networks, with high-profile journalists leaving their posts rather than accepting reduced salaries.
Networks like CNN have also seen significant departures recently, with veteran journalists like Gloria Borger and Wallace parting ways with the company.
Fox News announced that a series of rotating anchors would fill Cavuto's slot until a new show is unveiled in the upcoming year.