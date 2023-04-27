Netflix's 'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Sued For Allegedly Attempting to Cover Up Sexual Abuse Scandal

The tiny Texas college featured in the hit Netflix series Cheer has come under fire yet gain. The program and head coach Monica Aldama was sued by a former athlete who accused both of attempting to cover up a sexual abuse claim, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the show's January 2020 debut on the streaming platform came with massive success, numerous scandals have followed.

The most recent allegation came after fan-favorite ex-Navarro athlete Jerry Harris was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for child sexual abuse charges.