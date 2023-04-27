Netflix's 'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Sued For Allegedly Attempting to Cover Up Sexual Abuse Scandal
The tiny Texas college featured in the hit Netflix series Cheer has come under fire yet gain. The program and head coach Monica Aldama was sued by a former athlete who accused both of attempting to cover up a sexual abuse claim, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the show's January 2020 debut on the streaming platform came with massive success, numerous scandals have followed.
The most recent allegation came after fan-favorite ex-Navarro athlete Jerry Harris was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for child sexual abuse charges.
According to TMZ, court documents revealed the former athlete behind the lawsuit to be Madi Lane.
Lane claimed that during her first semester at the college in the Fall of 2021, she was sexually assaulted by teammate Salvatore "Salvo" Amico in her dorm room.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Lane, her roommate wanted to bring Amico back to their apartment-style dorm. When Lane's roommate, the roommate's boyfriend and Amico were hanging out in the living room, Lane said she went to bed.
Later that same night, after her roommate and her boyfriend went to bed, Lane claimed that Amico crawled into her bed and began to remove her clothes.
The former cheerleader stated that she yelled at her teammate to stop, but the alleged assault continued. Lane accused Amico of inserting his fingers into her without consent.
After the alleged assault, Lane stated that she went to her teammates for support but unfortunately found no comfort in those around her.
The ex-cheerleader was allegedly told by veteran squad member Maddy Brum to "drink it off."
"You just need to drink it off and get your mind off it," the court document stated on what Lane was allegedly told. "We don't tell anyone. We just keep it to ourselves."
To make matters worse, the cheerleader accused Aldama of also sweeping her claim under the rug.
"Let's not make this a big deal. I want the best for you and I will help you cheer wherever you want," Lane claimed Aldama told her in 2021.
Lane ended up quitting the team just a few days later — and Aldama allegedly told her on her way out that, "If you keep quiet, I’ll make sure you can cheer anywhere you want."