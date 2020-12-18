Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Pleads Not Guilty to 7 Felony Charges The Netflix star was accused of sexual misconduct in September.

Netflix star Jerry Harris pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges on Thursday, December 17.

The Cheer star, 21, was arrested on production of child pornography charges in September, Us Weekly confirmed, and entered his not guilty plea via phone on Thursday. The Navarro College cheerleader pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of enticement, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of travel with the intent to engage in an illicit sexual contact with a minor, according to court documents obtained by Radar.

Prior to his arrest, USA Today published a report claiming that Harris was under investigation by the FBI. Sources told the publication that he “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.” Two twin cheerleaders alleged that Harris harassed them “for more than a year” in USA Today‘s report.

In a statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for Harris denied the allegations. “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” the statement said. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

If convicted, the four sexual exploitation counts carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, while the enticement carries minimum of 10 years and the receipt of child pornography count carries a minimum of five years in jail.

Harris first stepped into the spotlight when the docuseries Cheer premiered on Netflix in January this year.