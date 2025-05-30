EXCLUSIVE: Our Nukes Could be Nuked! How Nation's Top Secret Facility is Riddled With Security Lapses

America's most intensely protected military secrets may be in peril after multiple security breaches at one of the nation’s most iconic nuclear test and development sites, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An exhaustive investigation has uncovered evidence from high-placed military sources, which identifies alarming lapses at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) that could potentially endanger U.S. national security.

"Los Alamos represents the crown jewel of our nation's military research and development infrastructure for nuclear weapons, satellites and space," says retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely, who added if its secrets fall into the hands of America's enemies, the results could be disastrous.

The shadowy New Mexico facility, which opened in 1943, has housed top-secret nuclear weapons development since the height of World War II. It was there that the infamous Manhattan Project atomic bombs that devastated Japan and ended World War II were created. Today, it's under the supervision of the Department of Energy.