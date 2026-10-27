Hollywood's Darkest Mystery: Natalie Wood's Daughter Natasha Begs for the 'Falsehoods' About Her Stepfather Robert Wagner, 96, to Stop, 45 Years After Her Mother's Mysterious Drowning Off Catalina

Years prior, in 2008, Wagner released a memoir called Pieces of My Heart, wherein he wrote his recollection from that night.

The actor said he grabbed dinner with his wife and Walken, which resulted in a heated argument between the two men. Wood went to bed at some point as they fought.

He admitted that during the exchange, he picked up a wine bottle, smashing it into pieces.

Eventually, Wagner headed to join his wife in bed. When he got to his room, his wife was not there.

"I went back up on the deck and looked around for her and noticed the dinghy was gone... I remember wondering if she'd taken the dinghy because of the argument, and then I thought, no way, because she was terrified of dark water," he explained.

With the Coast Guard's help, Wood was eventually found floating in the ocean, deceased.

Her widower wrote he felt he was at fault.

"Yes, I blamed myself. Natalie would have felt the same way had it happened to me. Why wasn’t I there? Why wasn’t I watching?" Wagner wrote, adding he would've "given his life" for her.