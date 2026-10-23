EXCLUSIVE: 'Guilt-Ridden' Robert Wagner to Update $20Million Will and Leave Natalie Wood's Family a Huge Fortune — as Actress' Death Remains a Mystery

Friends insist Wagner still loves Wood deeply, with one source claiming, "He honors her every birthday and anniversary, so the idea of doing something for her extended family as a way to honor her memory really appeals to him."

However, skeptics who continue to question his role in the drowning death of the West Side Story beauty charge the supposed goodwill gesture is just part of the dying Hart-to-Hart actor’s desperate attempt to make amends.

Marti Rulli, an investigative author whose upcoming book teases explosive new evidence that could breathe new life into the long-dormant investigation into Wood's death, questions Wagner's true intentions.

"Robert Wagner is close to death, and he’s trying to leave behind the impression that he always did care about her – but that's not true," claimed Rulli, who insists Wood was on the verge of dumping the Austin Powers star before she vanished from their yacht, Splendour, off California's Catalina Island following an alleged vicious brawl with her hotheaded hubby in 1981.

"Whenever Robert Wagner goes on social media to claim how much he loves Natalie, he’s really trying to give the impression he didn’t kill her, Rulli continued.

He claimed, "Robert Wagner killed Natalie Wood. And he doesn’t want people to remember it, but they are always going to remember it!"

Wagner has not been charged with any crime relating to Wood's death.