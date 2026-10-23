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EXCLUSIVE: 'Guilt-Ridden' Robert Wagner to Update $20Million Will and Leave Natalie Wood's Family a Huge Fortune — as Actress' Death Remains a Mystery

Robert Wagner plans to leave a chunk of of his fortune to the family of Natalie Wood.
Source: MEGA

Robert Wagner plans to leave a chunk of his fortune to the family of Natalie Wood, insiders claim.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Aging Robert Wagner is reportedly planning to leave a major chunk of his $20million fortune to the family of his late wife, Natalie Wood, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 96-year-old actor is said to still be guilt-ridden over her mysterious drowning death, which continues to cast a dark shadow over his life nearly 45 years later.

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Robert Wagner Plans to Spread His Wealth to Natalie Wood's Family

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The couple were married twice before her disputed drowning death.
Source: MEGA

The couple were married twice before her disputed drowning death.

Friends insist Wagner still loves Wood deeply, with one source claiming, "He honors her every birthday and anniversary, so the idea of doing something for her extended family as a way to honor her memory really appeals to him."

However, skeptics who continue to question his role in the drowning death of the West Side Story beauty charge the supposed goodwill gesture is just part of the dying Hart-to-Hart actor’s desperate attempt to make amends.

Marti Rulli, an investigative author whose upcoming book teases explosive new evidence that could breathe new life into the long-dormant investigation into Wood's death, questions Wagner's true intentions.

"Robert Wagner is close to death, and he’s trying to leave behind the impression that he always did care about her – but that's not true," claimed Rulli, who insists Wood was on the verge of dumping the Austin Powers star before she vanished from their yacht, Splendour, off California's Catalina Island following an alleged vicious brawl with her hotheaded hubby in 1981.

"Whenever Robert Wagner goes on social media to claim how much he loves Natalie, he’s really trying to give the impression he didn’t kill her, Rulli continued.

He claimed, "Robert Wagner killed Natalie Wood. And he doesn’t want people to remember it, but they are always going to remember it!"

Wagner has not been charged with any crime relating to Wood's death.

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Robert Wagner Continues to Mourn Natalie Wood

Wood drowned after falling overboard Wagner's yacht in 1981.
Source: MEGA

Wood drowned after falling overboard Wagner's yacht in 1981.

Wagner has apparently sought closure through a series of sentimental Instagram tributes to his late wife, including an emoji-filled July 16 post marking the anniversary of their second wedding in 1972, and a July 20 message declaring, "Happy Heavenly 88th Birthday, Nat. More Than Love."

Then on September 29, he shared a photo with Wood's daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, to celebrate her 56th birthday.

But critics see the repeated tributes as a disturbing ritual designed to ease Wagner's alleged guilt over Wood's mysterious death.

Still, sources claim Wagner plans to leave cash to Wood's sister, former James Bond girl Lana Wood, 80, who was secretly videotaped confronting the actor in 2016 and demanding to know, "Why won’t you speak to the detectives?" amid the renewed investigation into her sister’s mysterious death.

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Natalie Wood's Death Remains a Mystery

Questions over her mysterious death continue to haunt Wagner.
Source: MEGA

Questions over her mysterious death continue to haunt Wagner.

Although Wagner has consistently denied any involvement in her death – and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives reportedly cleared him as a person of interest in 2022 – his actions on the night Wood drowned have long been scrutinized.

As Radar readers know, the Rebel Without a Cause star was aboard the 60-foot Splendour with Wagner and her Brainstorm costar Christopher Walken when, according to skipper Dennis Davern, her husband flew into a jealous rage, sparking a heated confrontation before she disappeared.

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Robert Wagner Remains Guilt-Stricken Over Natalie Wood's Death

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Wagner reportedly still feels guilt over her death.
Source: MEGA

Wagner reportedly still feels guilt over her death.

Wood's lifeless body was later found floating face down in the Pacific Ocean, and her death was initially ruled an accidental drowning.

But in 2012, the L.A. County coroner changed her cause of death to "drowning and other undetermined factors" after a renewed Sheriff’s Department investigation raised questions about bruises on her body.

"Robert knows that for some people Natalie's death will always be the first thing they think of when they hear his name," the source claimed. "That hurts him enormously. He can’t change what happened or what people think, but he can still do something positive for the people she left behind and hopefully get some closure from that himself."

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