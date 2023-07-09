Natalie Portman's Husband Benjamin Shares All His Passwords With Actress, Willing to Play by Her 'Rules' to Regain Trust: Sources

Natalie Portman is not yet ready to throw in the towel on her 11-year marriage to husband Benjamin Millepied despite reports of his alleged affair, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

"There's obviously going to be conditions, and apparently, he's fine with whatever rules she wants. If he messes up again, she'll likely pull the plug," an insider close to the couple shared as rumors circulate about their high-profile relationship being on the rocks.