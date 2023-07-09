Natalie Portman's Husband Benjamin Shares All His Passwords With Actress, Willing to Play by Her 'Rules' to Regain Trust: Sources
Natalie Portman is not yet ready to throw in the towel on her 11-year marriage to husband Benjamin Millepied despite reports of his alleged affair, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"There's obviously going to be conditions, and apparently, he's fine with whatever rules she wants. If he messes up again, she'll likely pull the plug," an insider close to the couple shared as rumors circulate about their high-profile relationship being on the rocks.
The Black Swan actress met her future spouse on the set of her film in 2009, getting engaged the following year, and exchanging their vows in 2012.
Portman and the French dancer, who choreographed for the Darren Aronofsky film, now share two children together: a son, Aleph, and a daughter, Amalia.
With so much history under their belt, insiders claim that she has decided to give the ballet performer another chance following his alleged tryst, which was exposed in an article published by the French outlet Voici.
Reports emerged claiming his short-lived fling was allegedly with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.
"Natalie believes Benjamin's affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him," an insider told Us Weekly about her reaction to his rumored infidelity.
RadarOnline.com has since learned that Millepied is going above and beyond to ensure that he keeps Portman's mind at ease by sharing "all his passwords" so she can see that he's not hiding anything. "And he's not going out without her these days — every night is date night while he gets back in her good graces," the sources claimed.
The insider said that he "begged" for another chance and is "willing to do anything" to earn her trust back. "Her friends are all hoping he's going to stick to his word and stay loyal. It's the least Natalie deserves."