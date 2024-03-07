'There is a Difference': MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Mocks Mitch McConnell for Endorsing Trump After Years of Abuse and 'Racial Slurs' Against Wife
The cast of MSNBC’s Morning Joe ruthlessly mocked Senator Mitch McConnell this week after McConnell endorsed Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign despite years of prior abuse, RadarOnline.com can report.
McConnell announced his endorsement for Trump on Wednesday shortly after Trump’s only remaining GOP primary challenger, Nikki Haley, official dropped out of the race.
“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States,” the retiring Senate minority leader said on Wednesday.
“It should come as no surprise that, as nominee, he will have my support,” McConnell added.
Flash forward to Thursday morning, and the cast of Morning Joe could not help but ridicule the 82-year-old Senate minority leader for endorsing Trump – especially after Trump had previously called McConnell’s wife, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, a litany of “racial slurs.”
“We also should add in that Donald Trump has relentlessly attacked, in a racist way, Mitch McConnell’s wife,” Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist noted during Thursday’s broadcast.
“But he says, you know what I have said for a long time, that I will endorse whoever the nominee is, even if it’s the guy I blame for an attempted coup against the United States government,” Geist added.
Morning Joe star Joe Scarborough chimed in to ridicule McConnell. Scarborough even went so far as to compare McConnell to other high-profile GOP lawmakers that Trump has mercilessly abused in the past – such as Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham.
“You know, here’s the thing, okay, we say a lot of bad things sometimes about Ted Cruz here, but let me once say there is a difference between Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz,” Scarborough explained.
“If Donald Trump had ever attacked Ted Cruz’s wife, if he ever called her ugly, ever struck out at her in the most personal of terms,” he continued. “That is Texas tough right there, man. No BS.”
“You cross that cross that line with Ted, you know what? You might as well have crossed the Rio Grande, my friend.”
Scarborough concluded Thursday morning’s segment of Morning Joe by criticizing those who support Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign for their own political reasons – even despite the things the former leader may have said about them and their families.
“People can insult someone’s wife or a husband, in Mitch McConnell’s case, continue racist slurs against his wife,” Scarborough said. “And they’re just fine with it.”
“I’m not even looking at Donald Trump there. I’m looking at these people. I’m looking at my former friends,” he continued. “But they go: Yeah, he called you murderer. But I’m voting for him anyway. Regulations. You know, they’re going to be down under Trump.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the cast of Morning Joe was not the only faction to ridicule McConnell after McConnell endorsed Trump this week.
Several critics rushed to social media following the Senate minority leader’s endorsement announcement on Wednesday to dub McConnell a “spineless coward” who was guilty of “bending the knee” to Trump.