Morgan Wallen's Ex Katie 'KT' Smith Elopes With Fiancé Luke Days Before Country Crooner's Arrest
Morgan Wallen's ex-fiancée, Katie "KT" Smith, is now a blushing bride.
The social media influencer exchanged vows with husband Luke Scornavacco during an intimate ceremony last week just days before her former flame's arrest on felony charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Newlyweds KT and Scornavacco eloped on April 3 after obtaining a marriage certificate from the Wilson County Clerk's Office in Tennessee on the heels of the couple's engagement.
He bought her a 6.5-carat cushion-cut lab-grown diamond ring from Brilliant Earth which is claimed to be worth up to $22k.
The lovebirds celebrated his romantic March 29 proposal with a series of photos taken at Magnolia Farm in Eagleville showing Smith rocking an ethereal white gown for the occasion.
Due to their swift turnaround, many social media users speculated the lovebirds had a shotgun wedding, but KT made sure to set the record straight in a statement shared via her Instagram Stories.
"This is for all the trolls," she wrote, "so pls continue to be as invested in my uterus once we are actually pregnant LOL." Smith also noted "now that we're married we can try all we want" alongside a smirking emoji. KT and Scornavacco made their relationship public in May 2023.
As we previously reported, Wallen was just charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct last night after launching a chair from the sixth floor of a rooftop bar in Nashville which landed feet away from police officers.
He was released from Davidson County jail around 3:30 AM after posting his bond that was set at $15,250.
Smith and Wallen dated on and off from Dec. 2016 to Nov. 2019, welcoming their son Indigo in July 2020.
"Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now," the country crooner wrote in a social media post after the birth of their son. "It's not just me anymore, and I'm glad it's not."
"This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by," the chart-topping performer continued. "You are. You are a gift, and this tough year just made sense."
In the wake of their split, Wallen and KT initially had a tough time adapting to co-parenting, she admitted in a post on her blog, Thot Thoughts, back in December 2021.
"Two, separate, parents — will be better than two parents that are together in a toxic environment for the child," she wrote. "Life is not about creating a fairytale ending for everyone else watching."
"Co-parenting will always have its issues come up, it will never be perfect and we will always get mad/upset/protective over certain things. But if you have the mindset that your child comes first, we let the little things go."