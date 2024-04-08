Morgan Wallen's Ex Katie 'KT' Smith Elopes With Fiancé Luke Days Before Country Crooner's Arrest

Katie "KT" Smith tied the knot with Luke Scornavacco this past week.

The social media influencer exchanged vows with husband Luke Scornavacco during an intimate ceremony last week just days before her former flame's arrest on felony charges , RadarOnline.com has learned.

KT and Scornavacco made their relationship public in May 2023.

Newlyweds KT and Scornavacco eloped on April 3 after obtaining a marriage certificate from the Wilson County Clerk's Office in Tennessee on the heels of the couple's engagement.

He bought her a 6.5-carat cushion-cut lab-grown diamond ring from Brilliant Earth which is claimed to be worth up to $22k.

The lovebirds celebrated his romantic March 29 proposal with a series of photos taken at Magnolia Farm in Eagleville showing Smith rocking an ethereal white gown for the occasion.