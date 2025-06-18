Your tip
Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Moody' Ralph Fiennes 'Set to be Tamed by Ex' As She's the 'Only One Who Can Calm Him Down When He Gets Down in Dumps'

moody ralph fiennes tamed by ex calms him when down
Source: MEGA

'Moody' Ralph Fiennes is set to be tamed by his ex Francesca Annis, right and center with the intense actor.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 18 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

"Moody" movie star Ralph Fiennes is set to do a play in London with ex-lover Francesca Annis, and that's a good thing, RadarOnline.com can reveal, because she's one of the few people who can keep him in check when he gets wound up and prickly.

The 62-year-old star of pope thriller Conclave and the 80-year-old actress are set to appear in the drama Small Hotel at Theatre Royal Bath in October, in which Fiennes plays "an acclaimed TV celebrity whose life and career are rapidly unraveling."

Francesca will play his mother, as she did in Hamlet three decades ago when they plunged into a steamy affair that wrecked his marriage to ER star Alex Kingston and Francesca's relationship with photographer Patrick Wiseman.

Affair Shock

moody ralph fiennes tamed by ex calms him when down
Source: MEGA

'ER' star Alex Kingston was left heartbroken when Fiennes' steamy affair with Annis torpedoed their marriage.

The sizzling romance crashed 11 years later in 2006 as scandalously as it began over his secret two-year affair with Romanian singer Cornelia Crisan.

But their friendship has lasted and she's "a calming influence" on the touchy hunk, shared an insider.

The source said: "It's no secret that Ralph can be difficult to work with and storms off sets, but in recent times Francesca has been a calming influence.

"She knows what to do and say to make Ralph a good boy. He tends to behave himself when she's around.

moody ralph fiennes tamed by ex calms him when down
Source: MEGA

Fiennes, once known for storming off sets, is set to return to stage in London for 'Small Hotel.'

"They had an acrimonious split back in the day, but that's been over a long time and they're back to being good friends – even travel companions."

In May 2023, the pair was spotted taking in the sights of Rome.

Our insider added: "He's always relied on her for advice. She can be assertive, and she can be gentle. He needs that. Some people think the old magic is still there, but one thing's for sure, she'll be there to squash the temper tantrums during their upcoming play."

