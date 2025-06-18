EXCLUSIVE: 'Moody' Ralph Fiennes 'Set to be Tamed by Ex' As She's the 'Only One Who Can Calm Him Down When He Gets Down in Dumps'

"Moody" movie star Ralph Fiennes is set to do a play in London with ex-lover Francesca Annis, and that's a good thing, RadarOnline.com can reveal, because she's one of the few people who can keep him in check when he gets wound up and prickly.

The 62-year-old star of pope thriller Conclave and the 80-year-old actress are set to appear in the drama Small Hotel at Theatre Royal Bath in October, in which Fiennes plays "an acclaimed TV celebrity whose life and career are rapidly unraveling."

Francesca will play his mother, as she did in Hamlet three decades ago when they plunged into a steamy affair that wrecked his marriage to ER star Alex Kingston and Francesca's relationship with photographer Patrick Wiseman.