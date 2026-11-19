Smith fought back tears while addressing the parole board on Thursday, Nov 19, trying to convince the members that she is no longer the troublemaking inmate she was when she was first sentenced to life in prison.

"I am not the same person I was 32 years ago. I am changed," she claimed. "I have grown up. I am mature."

But her inmate disciplinary and sanctions report, which Radar has obtained, suggests a different story. The now 55-year-old has been punished for a plethora of reasons, from possession of illegal drugs and narcotics to "mutilation."

Smith has seen her actions repeatedly lead to the removal of her tablet and phone privileges, along with the chance to welcome visitors. She has also been thrown into solitary confinement for months at a time.