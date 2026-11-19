Monster Mom Susan Smith's Disturbing Prison Discipline Record Exposed — as She Faces Brutal Parole Rejection and Remains Behind Bars
Nov. 19 2026, Updated 6:04 p.m. ET
Susan Smith's prior bad behavior might have been a deciding factor in her denial of parole, RadarOnline.com can report.
The South Carolina monster mom, who confessed to drowning her two young sons in a lake, has been what one former official called "a handful" behind bars, with multiple violations and offenses.
Susan Smith Has a Lengthy Disciplinary Report
Smith fought back tears while addressing the parole board on Thursday, Nov 19, trying to convince the members that she is no longer the troublemaking inmate she was when she was first sentenced to life in prison.
"I am not the same person I was 32 years ago. I am changed," she claimed. "I have grown up. I am mature."
But her inmate disciplinary and sanctions report, which Radar has obtained, suggests a different story. The now 55-year-old has been punished for a plethora of reasons, from possession of illegal drugs and narcotics to "mutilation."
Smith has seen her actions repeatedly lead to the removal of her tablet and phone privileges, along with the chance to welcome visitors. She has also been thrown into solitary confinement for months at a time.
Susan Smith Caught Getting Intimate With Prison Guards
Smith's first transgression came not long after she was found guilty of murder, and sentenced to South Carolina's Women's Correctional Center in Columbia. That's where she was caught having s-x with two guards in 2000.
"We arrested a captain and a lieutenant for having improper relations with her," said Jon Ozmint, former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
The men were fired, but Susan continued by finding new love with her fellow female inmates.
Christie Leann Smith, who served time with the mom at South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution, said Susan would pay her to watch for guards while making love with other prisoners in her cells, in closets, and even in the prison cafeteria freezer.
Susan Smith 'Obsessed' With Killing Herself
Smith has also been disciplined for purposely hurting herself and has repeatedly tried to commit suicide in prison, according to reports. Officials inside South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution near Greenwood admit they have to keep a constant eye on Smith, for fear she could try to injure herself at any moment of the day.
"Susan is obsessed with killing herself," a source at the Women's Correctional Center revealed. "She's attempted suicide before, and she's let it be known that she'll kill herself the first chance she gets."
In 2012, Smith was found in a pool of blood after slashing her wrists with a razor behind prison walls. Former fellow prisoner Stephanie Hulsey told Radar at the time, "Susan says she cuts herself because it releases all her pain."
Hulsey said she has had nightmares about Smith's bloody brushes with death, revealing she has "terrible raised scars on her wrists, maybe 15 of them, some three inches long."
'We Were Worried She Might Harm Herself'
The former inmate, who was released the same year, said one attempt came after Smith had been caught with some prescription pills and was locked in a room, waiting to be sent to solitary confinement.
Hulsey claimed she and another prisoner "were worried she might harm herself because she was so depressed" and "decided to check on her."
"The room was locked, but we could see her inside – sitting on the floor and slashing deeply at her wrists with a razor she snuck in with her," she said. "There was blood spurting everywhere, and she was weeping, but she wasn’t crying out in pain."
The two witnesses grabbed a guard, and Smith was rushed to a nearby hospital.
"They saved her life and then sent her to solitary for 60 days," Hulsey recalled. "The cutting incident almost killed her."