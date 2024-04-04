Lil Scrappy's Momma Dee Threatens to Post Video That Will 'Make the Whole World Turn' on Ex Bambi After Claims He Violated Divorce Settlement

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Momma Dee threatened to post a video exposing her son Lil Scrappy's ex-wife, Adi "Bambi" Benson after his former spouse took him to court over claims he violated their divorce settlement.

"If she's not careful, I'm gonna post a video that will make the whole world turn on her," Momma Dee warned. "I have the video Bambi I'm not playing with you girl shut it down and shut it down quick."