BREAKING NEWS
Lil Scrappy's Momma Dee Threatens to Post Video That Will 'Make the Whole World Turn' on Ex Bambi After Claims He Violated Divorce Settlement

Source: JIM RUYMEN/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Momma Dee threatened to release court transcripts.

Apr. 4 2024, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Momma Dee threatened to post a video exposing her son Lil Scrappy's ex-wife, Adi "Bambi" Benson after his former spouse took him to court over claims he violated their divorce settlement.

"If she's not careful, I'm gonna post a video that will make the whole world turn on her," Momma Dee warned. "I have the video Bambi I'm not playing with you girl shut it down and shut it down quick."

Source: @tharealmommadee/Instagram

Momma Dee claimed she has a video that will expose Lil Scrappy's ex.

"Furthermore, she's not even supposed to be discussing him so she messed up already herself so I don't know what part of the game but that divorce decree does not stay that she just keep lying and y'all keep listening," Momma Dee wrote in a comment under The Jasmine Brand's social media post about their divorce drama. "I thought the world was a lot smarter than that, I myself have the court transcripts and I will release them."

RadarOnline.com reported that Bambi filed legal documents accusing Scrappy (real name: Darryl Richardson III) of allowing his intimate partner to post photos of their children on social media, which she argued went against a provision.

Source: @reallilscrappy/Instagram

"Furthermore, she's not even supposed to be discussing him so she messed up already herself," according to Lil Scrappy's mom.

The exes previously agreed to joint legal custody of their three children with Bambi having primary custody and Scrappy having visitation in June 2023.

Bambi pulled the plug on their marriage in Nov. 2022 and requested primary custody of their kids. She accused him of having "committed the act of adultery" in court papers. He insisted that was not true.

This outlet learned that before Bambi filed her latest case accusing Scrappy of contempt — Scrappy filed his own suit in Oct. 2023, claiming she engaged in her own "willful acts of contempt," which she denied.

Source: @adizthebam/Instagram

Bambi filed her latest case accusing Scrappy of contempt.

"[Bambi] continues to violate [Scrappy's] right to enjoy his residence free from interference. [Bambi] has engaged in willful acts of harassment by visiting [Scrappy's] home without his consent in direct violation of the Court Order."

Source: VB1/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Scrappy's prior request was denied in January 2024 before she dragged him to court.

The rapper-reality star further claimed that his ex violated the deal by disparaging him to their children, alleging that she told them they would have "a new daddy to take care of them."

"[Bambi's] words are not only disgusting; yet not made in the best interests of the children," his motion read. In January, Scrappy's request was denied by the court.

