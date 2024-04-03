Home > Exclusives > vh1 Exclusive Lil Scrappy’s Ex-Wife Bambi Accuses Him of Being in Contempt For Allowing GF to Post Photos of Their Kids Source: INSTAGRAM; INSTAGRAM Bambi is dragging Scrappy back to court. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 3 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Lil Scrappy’s ex-wife Bambi dragged him back to court accusing him of violating their divorce settlement by allowing his “significant other” to post photos of their children on social media. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bambi asked for a change in their current custody deal.

The exes initially settled their divorce in June 2023 but are back fighting.

In June 2023, the exes agreed to share joint legal custody and Bambi having primary custody of the kids with Scrappy having visitation. She accused him of failing to bring one of their children to school on time. Bambi said it would be in the best interest of the child that the parenting time be modified to hours where [Scrappy] is not responsible to take” the children to school. Bambi said Scrappy pays $4,800 per month in child support. She said there has been a “material change in circumstances” since the amount was entered.

Source: INSTAGRAM

She argued for an increase in the amount due to, “the parties’ younger children will begin attending private school with the eldest minor child.” In her suit, Bambi asked that Scrappy be found in contempt for alleged violations of their divorce agreement. She said the deal stated, “intimate partners are restricted from posting any content including the minor children on any social media platforms.”

Bambi said, “Since the Final Judgment and Decree was entered, Respondent has allowed a significant to post the minor children on her social media page.” Scrappy recently rekindled his romance with ex, Erica Dixon. “Respondent was able to do what this Court ordered. Respondent’s refusal to do so is willful,” Bambi’s motion read. She also accused Scrappy of breaking a rule about nannies. Scrappy has yet to respond.

Scrappy is currently paying $4,800 per month in child support for his 3 kids.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Bambi filed for divorce from Scrappy on November 29, 2022. In her petition, she listed the date of marriage as September 8, 2017, and the date of separation as November 28,2022. Bambi asked the court to grant her a divorce due to Scrappy having “committed the act of adultery.” She said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The exes share three children: a daughter named Xylo (born in 2020), a son named Breland (born in 2018), and a daughter named Cali (born in 2021). Bambi requested primary custody of the kids with her ex being awarded visitation. In addition, Bambi asked the court to award her child and spousal support from Scrappy. Scrappy agreed to the divorce. He told the court he was on board with child support but not spousal support. He denied the claim he committed any act of adultery.

The entertainer opposed Bambi’s custody proposal and asked the court to award him primary custody of their son and joint custody of their daughters. Scrappy accused Bambi of creating a “hostile home environment” and an attempt to “alienate” their children from their parental grandparents and family members throughout the marrage.

Bambi is demanding Scrappy be found in contempt.

His response read, “Additionally, [Bambi] has engaged in acts of emotional alienation and abandonment against [Scrappy], denying him of support and understanding, which are essential to ensuring that one has a harmonious marriage.”: Scrappy even took credit for Bambi’s success. His lawyer wrote, ”[Bambi] has benefited professionally from her association with [Scrappy]. Specifically, [Bambi] evolved into a main character on a syndicated reality television show after establishing her relationship with [Scrappy]. This type of employment has provided [Bambi] with opportunities to increase not only her personal earnings during the marriage but her overall earning capacity throughout the business and entertainment industries alike. Therefore, [Scrappy] asserts that [Bambi] is not entitled to an award of alimony and or spousal support.”

Per court records, the couple did not have any real property to split. In June 2023, the parties hashed out a settlement over child support and custody.