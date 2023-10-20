Joseline Hernandez’s Alleged Assault Victim Big Lex Dropped by Her Lawyer in Court Over ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

Joseline Hernandez’s alleged assault victim Big Lex has been dropped by her lawyer after the two failed to see eye to eye on things. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, attorney Brian Andino has asked the court for permission to withdraw as Big Lex’s rep.

The lawyer was representing Big Lex as the “victim” in Joseline’s pending criminal case. As we previously reported, on June 11, 2023, while backstage at the Floyd Mayweather v. John Gotti III fight, Joseline was caught on camera brutally beating up Big Lex. Big Lex appeared on Joseline’s Zeus reality show, Joseline’s Cabaret.

The fight was broken up by security but that didn’t stop Joseline. Clips of the incident showed the former Love & Hip Hop star proceeding to swing on another man who tried to calm her down. Police arrived at the scene and arrested Hernandez on 4 charges of trespassing and battery. Recently, prosecutors filed a series of serious charges.

The list of charges included felony resisting officers with violence, felony battery on law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor battery/touch or strike/cause bodily harm, and a misdemeanor trespass charge.

In his recent motion, Big Lex’s attorney claimed “irreconcilable differences have arisen between the victim, [Big Lex], and” her counsel. He asked that all future pleadings and correspondence be sent to Big Lex at the address she provided to police.

The attorney did not provide any further details. The judge has yet to approve his request to withdraw. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in the arrest report, police said they first made contact with Hernandez in the backstage dressing room area.

One officer said he observed Hernandez “exited the bathroom within the dressing room and began to verbally assault law enforcement officers as they informed her that she needed to leave the property.” Another officer said Hernandez argued with officers, “ignoring all orders to leave.”

“In an attempt to calm down the defendant, Victim (1) [redacted name] shouted to her, “Please calm down.” The defendant began to verbally assault the victim (w) before throwing a cell phone at him, which struck him in the head. Officers then took the defendant into custody,” the report read. “Once in custody, the defendant continuously push, pulled, braced, and tensed all in an effort to prevent the officers from transporting her to a patrol vehicle,” the report said. “Additionally, the defendant attempted to kick officers, while yelling racial slurs at all officers involved.”

The report said Officers also spoke to a second female victim , “who advised that while sitting on the event level of FLA Live Arena the defendant walked up to her, threw a cardboard box at her head, and then began to strike her about her face and head with closed fists.”

Joseline has denied being the aggressor in the incident. “I can’t really speak too much on that but what I can say is that I’m always gonna protect myself,” she said on The Breakfast Club. “If you see me out here in the streets and you know I’m just making sure that I'm straight an no one hurts me. The media only shows you one thing, it looks like a whole lot of chaos but you might not know what happened prior to that chaos."