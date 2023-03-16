'F--- Tyga!' Avril Lavigne's Rapper Boyfriend SLAMMED By Concertgoers At Her Ex-Fiancé Mod Sun's NYC Show

Mod Sun felt the support of his loyal fans as they blasted rapper Tyga in a profanity-laced chant at the performer's concert in New York City.

Rapper Travie McCoy got the crowd riled up at Mod's show at Irving Plaza on March 15, praising his friend for being one of the most "loyal" people he knows before sounding off about his pal's recent breakup with Avril Lavigne and proclaiming, "F--- Tyga!"