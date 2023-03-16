Your tip
'F--- Tyga!' Avril Lavigne's Rapper Boyfriend SLAMMED By Concertgoers At Her Ex-Fiancé Mod Sun's NYC Show

Mar. 16 2023

Mod Sun felt the support of his loyal fans as they blasted rapper Tyga in a profanity-laced chant at the performer's concert in New York City.

Rapper Travie McCoy got the crowd riled up at Mod's show at Irving Plaza on March 15, praising his friend for being one of the most "loyal" people he knows before sounding off about his pal's recent breakup with Avril Lavigne and proclaiming, "F--- Tyga!"

Mod (real name: Derek Ryan Smith) laughed off the remark at first, running to the back of the stage as he flashed a smile before the audience began shouting in unison.

The Flames performer did not want to instigate but looked grateful at the solidarity before they performed a live rendition of Gym Class Heroes' song Cupid's Chokehold.

RadarOnline.com previously learned the Taste hitmaker's budding romance with Mod's ex-fiancé left him blindsided. The former flames got engaged in March 2022 after dating for more than a year.

In a statement addressing their shock split, Mod told his social media followers he was grateful to be "surrounded by love every night" during his God Save the Teen tour after his "entire life" had "completely changed" post-Avril split.

"I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he shared.

The Sk8ter Boi singer fueled rumors that she and Tyga were an item when she revealed that her engagement to Mod had been called off.

A source close to Mod Sun told Entertainment Tonight at the time that it came as a surprise considering Lavigne "said they were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed that's news to him."

Since then, Tyga and Avril have been more open about their romantic connection. Earlier this month, the pair kissed during a Mugler event at Paris Fashion Week.

Behind the scenes, Tyga has been privately working on overcoming a legal battle.

Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com in March showed the Go Loko lyricist fired back at a lawsuit accusing him of breaching a $500k contract to promote a line of NFTs.

T-Raww has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and moved to dismiss all claims as the case remains ongoing.

