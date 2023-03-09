Underage Bombshell: Blac Chyna Claims Ex Tyga Booted Her Out Of His Home To Be In Relationship With Kylie Jenner, Then 16

Chyna reflected on her early days in Los Angeles, stating that she knew nobody at the time and had to figure out how to get back on her feet after her once red-hot connection with the Taste rapper fizzled. The exes share a son together, 10-year-old King Cairo.

During her storytime, she talked about "when I got put out and whatnot."

That's when a shocked Lee interjected and asked, "Put out of what?" Chyna replied, "Oh, of his house."