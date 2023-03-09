Your tip
Underage Bombshell: Blac Chyna Claims Ex Tyga Booted Her Out Of His Home To Be In Relationship With Kylie Jenner, Then 16

blac chyna claims ex tyga kicked her out of home kylie jenner pp
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency; Tim Regas / MEGA; KCS Presse / MEGA
By:

Mar. 9 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Blac Chyna claims her ex Tyga kicked her out of his house when he was pursuing a relationship with a then-16-year-old Kylie Jenner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former video vixen shared the revelation while catching up with Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, who was surprised to learn more about their messy fallout.

blac chyna claims ex tyga kicked her out of home kylie jenner
Source: Mr. Exclusive / MEGA

Chyna reflected on her early days in Los Angeles, stating that she knew nobody at the time and had to figure out how to get back on her feet after her once red-hot connection with the Taste rapper fizzled. The exes share a son together, 10-year-old King Cairo.

During her storytime, she talked about "when I got put out and whatnot."

That's when a shocked Lee interjected and asked, "Put out of what?" Chyna replied, "Oh, of his house."

blac chyna claims ex tyga kicked her out of home kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

She clarified what happened, alleging that Tyga "packed my stuff" and "put it in my truck … his truck at the time." As for how they were coparenting, Chyna said they split up their time with their son, claiming King often goes "back and forth, to this day."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tyga for comment.

As for Tyga and Kylie, the now-former flames began dating back in October 2014 and called it quits for good in April 2017.

MORE ON:
Blac Chyna
blac chyna claims ex tyga kicked her out of home kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

The beauty mogul would later move on with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she now shares two children while Chyna got romantically involved with Rob Kardashian in 2016.

"Rob didn't come about until four years later … I can't do fake love, I can't do fake people," she said. "When he first reached out, I thought they were trying to set me up."

blac chyna claims ex tyga kicked her out of home kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Chyna shares 6-year-old daughter Dream with Rob and the exes have struggled to maintain a healthy friendship throughout the years, but it appears they are both eager to put the drama behind them.

As RadarOnline.com recently learned, Tyga is now in a budding romance with singer Avril Lavigne. The pair were seen packing on PDA at Paris Fashion Week following her shock split from fiancé Mod Sun.

